6-Man playoffs: Broadview-Lavina pulls away from Roy-Winifred, moves into semifinals

WINIFRED — Broadview-Lavina took another step toward its state championship goal on Friday with a 47-29 6-Man quarterfinal victory at Roy-Winifred.

But the game was a back-and-forth affair early. After an interception by Bodie Donsbach on a tipped pass, Gunnar Knox ran for a 24-yard touchdown to give Roy-Winifred the early lead at 6-0. Broadview-Lavina workhorse Hank Tuszynski then helped propel the Pirates into an 8-6 lead on a 6-yard TD run.

Donsbach later got his second interception of the game, and on the ensuing possession took a pitch down the right sideline for a touchdown and the Outlaws reclaimed the lead. But Broadview-Lavina was able to answer on a short touchdown pass from Kade Erickson to Connor Glennie to jump back in front.

Erickson then recovered an errant pitch to give the Pirates the ball back, which led to another Tuszynski TD run and the Pirates were able to take control from there.

With the win, Broadview-Lavina (10-0) became the first 6-Man team to punch its ticket into the playoff semifinals. Roy-Winifred ended its season with an 8-3 mark.

This story will be updated with highlights.

6-Man quarterfinal schedule

Saturday, Nov. 5

Valier (8-2) at Froid-Lake (7-3), 1 p.m.

Bridger (8-2) at C-J-I (8-2), 1 p.m.

Custer-Hysham-Melstone (8-2) at Big Sandy (10-0), 1 p.m.