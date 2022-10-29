6-Man playoffs: Bridger jumps out early, doesn't look back in victory over Richey-Lambert

HIGHWOOD — Zach Althoff rushed for three touchdowns Saturday and Bridger ran past Richey-Lambert 44-6 in the first round of the 6-Man football playoff Saturday.

Althoff scored on a 10-yard run in the first quarter to give the Scouts the early lead, then found the end zone on a 24-yard run in the second quarter and on a 60-yarder in the third as Bridger took a 29-6 advantage.

Gage Goltz hit paydirt on a 5-yard run in the second quarter and had another 5-yard TD run in the fourth. Jake Buessing capped the scoring for the Scouts in the fourth on a 4-yard touchdown catch from Chance Pelican.

Richey-Lambert scored in the second quarter on a 3-yard TD pass from Tiegen Cundiff to Beau Mullin.

Bridger improved to 8-2 while advancing to next week's quarterfinals. Richey-Lambert finished its season with a 4-6 record.

Other first-round 6-Man scores:

Big Sandy 61, Savage 6 (Friday, highlights below)

Broadview-Lavina 55, North Star 12

Custer-Hysham-Melstone 63, Highwood 12

C-J-I 55, Hot Springs 54

Froid-Lake 49, D-G-S-G 32

Valier 52, Noxon 8 (Friday)

Roy-Winifred 31, White Sulphur Springs 7

