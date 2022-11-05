6-Man playoffs: Big Sandy staves off Custer-Hysham-Melstone for semifinal berth

BIG SANDY — Big Sandy jumped out to a three-score lead, then held on to defeat upstart Custer-Hysham-Melstone on Saturday in the quarterfinals and advance to the final four of the 6-Man football playoffs.

Braydon Cline accounted for three first-half touchdowns to help the Pioneers build a 19-0 advantage. Cline scored on a 15-yard run in the first quarter, then followed with a 47-yard TD run and a 19-yard scoring pass to Lance Rutledge in the second quarter.

Custer-Hysham-Melstone fought back in the third quarter with consecutive touchdown passes by Layne Duncan. The first was a 29-yarder to Alex Russell, and the second was a 12-yard throw to Bryce Grebe which cut Big Sandy's lead to 19-13.

The Pioneers got a 23-yard touchdown run by Cooper Taylor to expand the lead to 25-13 later in the third. In the fourth quarter, Custer-Hysham-Melstone pulled back within five points on a 4-yard run by Grebe with 7:50 on the clock but could get no closer.

With the win, Big Sandy advanced to the 6-Man semifinals and improved its record to 11-0. The Pioneers will welcome Bridger (9-2) next week. The Rebels finished their season with an 8-3 record.

Other 6-Man quarterfinal scores:

Froid Lake 44, Valier 8

Bridger 36, C-J-I 26

Broadview-Lavina 47, Roy-Winifred 29 (Thursday, highlights below)