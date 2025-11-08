6-Man football roundup: Power-Dutton-Brady joins trio of 1-seeds in semifinals

Power-Dutton-Brady will be joining a trio of No. 1 seeds in the 6-Man semifinals.

The Titans went on the road and upended previously unbeaten Absarokee, 28-27, Saturday afternoon.

Power-Dutton-Brady tops Absarokee to advance to 6-Man semifinals

The two sides traded blows throughout the contest, as the Titans were ultimately able to convert on both of their final two-point conversions to escape with the one-point win.

Power-Dutton-Brady will hit the road again in the semifinal round as the Titans will travel to Grass Range to take on the top-ranked Grass Range-Winnett Rangers, the 6-Man South champions.

6-Man scores:

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 48, Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 22

Grass Range-Winnett 56, Jordan 13

Lincoln 45, Richey-Lambert 40

Power-Dutton-Brady 28, Absarokee 27