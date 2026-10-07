6-Man D-G-S-G receives $5,000 through T-Mobile football campaign

DENTON — In a rural Montana town of just over 200 people, high school football is a big deal.

Now, Denton Public Schools has an extra $5,000 to put toward its football co-op with Geyser, Stanford and Geraldine after receiving an award through T-Mobile’s Friday Night 5G Lights campaign.

Denton Public Schools Superintendent Scott Sparks said the opportunity arrived in early September. A business teacher and several students then helped the district apply by producing a short documentary about the school and community.

“Our business teacher, Mrs. Birdwell, and a couple of her students took it on and produced a really nice little mini documentary that we could submit,” Sparks said. “I think it went a long way in the interview process.”

Sparks said the award is especially meaningful because of Denton’s long football tradition and the community’s role in supporting the program.

“Everybody that lives here has probably played a role in the success of our football program throughout the years,” Sparks said. “I came out here on Saturdays and watched Wayne Edwards and his teams play when they were dominating the ’90s.”

D-G-S-G coach Cole Jelinek said the money could be used for several improvements, including new practice equipment.

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Denton High School receives $5,000 through T-Mobile football campaign

“I think the ultimate goal would be lights,” Jelinek said. “All the practice equipment that we need day in and day out, more sleds, stuff like that, more bags.”

Jelinek hopes the award will also bring greater attention to the program’s needs and potentially encourage additional donations.

“I think it helps get the ball moving,” Jelinek said. “It gets people aware of what they were trying to put in for and the ultimate goal. Every little thing helps.”

D-G-S-G football player Kaiser Tesarek, who plays quarterback, lineman and linebacker, would also like to see the money help bring night football to the community.

“I wouldn’t mind that money going toward lights for the field,” Tesarek said. “I feel like that would be pretty cool, to have some night games here.”

Tesarek said other possible improvements could include repainting the goalposts or adding equipment to the school’s weight room.

For Sparks, the award represents more than a one-time financial boost. He hopes it can become the starting point for further improvements to the school’s athletic facilities.

“The money they’re giving us is going to make a difference,” Sparks said. “It’s not going to go unused. It’s going to be put toward a good cause. It might be the springboard to something bigger.”

