Friday night’s 6-Man all-star game in Custer brings out, as it typically does, some of the best and brightest of blue-collar, rural Montana.

Cooper Streit of reigning champion Chester-Joplin-Inverness is no exception, as he spends his summers out in the fields.

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6-Man all star, Montana Tech bound Cooper Streit molded by blue-collar lifestyle

“You've got to rely on a team, too, but if you want stuff to happen you've got to get it done," Streit said. "I think it's discipline waking up every morning. No one wants to go out and spray at 5 a.m. Just to get yourself to do that I think goes a long ways in football and in life."

Streit, a member of the Blue All Stars on Friday night, is headed to Montana Tech where he’ll strap it up for the Orediggers in the fall. Some of Streit’s best plays this past season were making guys miss in the open field, but its safe to say he likes delivering the blows. Streit said the plan is to play defense at Tech.

“Playing 6-Man middle, open-field tackling is huge, which I think will play really good when I get to Tech, and just having to cover all that ground," Streit said. "I've always been more defense, if I'm being honest. Offense is fun to make plays, but defense — that's where I like it."

Friday night’s game in Custer represents the final time Streit, and several others, will play 6-Man football, and he’s cherishing the opportunity.

“6-Man has been a lot of fun. It's where we've gotten all of our trophies, so I'm going to miss it, for sure, but I'm excited to play one more game with all my buddies here," said Streit.

Kickoff is slated for 7:10 p.m. on Friday night at Hoffman Field in Custer.