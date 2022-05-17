2022 Montana Football Hall of Fame: Dane Fletcher

The showcase of the Montana Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 rolls on with a man from Bozeman — the great Dane Fletcher.

Fletcher attended Bozeman High before starring at Montana State from 2005-2009. As a redshirt senior in 2009, Fletcher racked in the accolades. He was named team captain and earned first-team All-Big Sky honors on the back of 67 tackles, seven sacks, and two blocked kicks.

Fletcher added to the trophy case with a Big Sky Defensive MVP and was a finalist for the Buck Buchanan award given to the top FCS defensive player in the nation.

Following his storied career as a Bobcat Fletcher found a spot in the NFL, signing with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2010. He recorded one tackle in Super Bowl XLVI, where the Patriots fell to the New York Giants, 21-17.

Fletcher also spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Now, Fletcher resides back in his hometown of Bozeman, where he owns and operates a gym called “The Pitt”. In the fall of 2018, he and his wife Dani welcomes twin boys, Hawkin and Tuck.

The 2022 Montana Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center on June 25.