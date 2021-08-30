Watch
2021 Class B football standings

Posted at 11:25 AM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 13:25:37-04

Eastern B

Conf.Overall
Huntley Project0-01-0
Shepherd0-01-0
Red Lodge0-00-0
Colstrip0-00-0
Baker0-00-0
Roundup0-00-1

Southern B

Conf.Overall
Three Forks0-01-0
Manhattan0-00-0
Townsend0-00-0
Whitehall0-00-0
Columbus0-00-0
Jefferson0-00-0
Big Timber0-00-1

Northern B

Conf.Overall
Fairfield0-00-0
Malta0-00-0
Conrad0-00-0
Glasgow0-00-1
Cut Bank0-00-1
Wolf Point0-00-1

Western B

Conf.Overall
Eureka0-01-0
Missoula Loyola0-01-0
Florence0-00-0
Bigfork0-00-0
Anaconda0-00-1
Deer Lodge (forfeiting season)N/AN/A
