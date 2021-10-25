2021 8-Man football playoffs scores, pairings

The 2021 8-Man football playoff bracket can be found here.
2021 8-Man football playoffs
First round, Oct. 30
(5E) Circle @ (1W) Thompson Falls, 1 p.m.
(3N) Belt @ (2E) Culbertson, 1 p.m.
(4W) Superior @ (1S) Park City, 1 p.m.
(3E) Scobey @ (2N) Simms, 1 p.m.
(4N) Chinook @ (1E) Fairview, 7 p.m. (Friday, Oct. 29)
(3S) Sheridan @ (2W) Drummond-Philipsburg, 1 p.m.
(4E) Plentywood @ (1N) Fort Benton, 1 p.m.
(3W) St. Ignatius @ (2S) Joliet, 12 p.m.
Quarterfinals, Nov. 6
Semifinals, Nov. 13
State championship, Nov. 20