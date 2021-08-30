Watch
2021 6-Man football standings

MTN Sports
Posted at 12:28 PM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 14:28:33-04

(Last updated Aug. 30)

6-Man East

Conf.Overall
Bainville0-01-0
Froid-Lake0-01-0
Richey-Lambert0-01-0
Savage0-00-0
Jordan0-00-1
Wibaux0-00-1

6-Man South

Conf.Overall
Bridger0-01-0
Broadview-Lavina0-01-0
Custer-Hysham-Melstone0-01-0
Reed Point-Rapelje0-01-0
Shields Valley0-01-0
Fromberg0-0Canc
Northern Cheyenne0-0Canc

6-Man Central

Conf.Overall
D-G-S-GR-W0-01-0
Geraldine-Highwood0-01-0
Centerville0-00-1
Harlowton-Ryegate0-00-1
Roy-Winifred0-00-1
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap0-00-1

6-Man North

Conf.Overall
Power-Dutton-Brady0-01-0
Sunburst0-01-0
Box Elder0-00-0
Heart Butte0-00-0
Big Sandy0-00-1
North Star0-00-1
Valier0-00-1

6-Man West

Conf.Overall
Hot Springs0-01-0
White Sulphur Springs0-01-0
Gardiner0-00-1
Noxon0-00-1
Valley Christian0-00-1
West Yellowstone0-00-1
