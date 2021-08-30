2021 6-Man football standings

(Last updated Aug. 30)
6-Man East
|Conf.
|Overall
|Bainville
|0-0
|1-0
|Froid-Lake
|0-0
|1-0
|Richey-Lambert
|0-0
|1-0
|Savage
|0-0
|0-0
|Jordan
|0-0
|0-1
|Wibaux
|0-0
|0-1
6-Man South
|Conf.
|Overall
|Bridger
|0-0
|1-0
|Broadview-Lavina
|0-0
|1-0
|Custer-Hysham-Melstone
|0-0
|1-0
|Reed Point-Rapelje
|0-0
|1-0
|Shields Valley
|0-0
|1-0
6-Man Central
|Conf.
|Overall
|D-G-S-GR-W
|0-0
|1-0
|Geraldine-Highwood
|0-0
|1-0
|Centerville
|0-0
|0-1
|Harlowton-Ryegate
|0-0
|0-1
|Roy-Winifred
|0-0
|0-1
|Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap
|0-0
|0-1
6-Man North
|Conf.
|Overall
|Power-Dutton-Brady
|0-0
|1-0
|Sunburst
|0-0
|1-0
|Box Elder
|0-0
|0-0
|Heart Butte
|0-0
|0-0
|Big Sandy
|0-0
|0-1
|North Star
|0-0
|0-1
|Valier
|0-0
|0-1
6-Man West
|Conf.
|Overall
|Hot Springs
|0-0
|1-0
|White Sulphur Springs
|0-0
|1-0
|Gardiner
|0-0
|0-1
|Noxon
|0-0
|0-1
|Valley Christian
|0-0
|0-1
|West Yellowstone
|0-0
|0-1