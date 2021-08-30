2021 6-Man football standings

MTN Sports

(Last updated Aug. 30) 6-Man East Conf. Overall Bainville 0-0 1-0 Froid-Lake 0-0 1-0 Richey-Lambert 0-0 1-0 Savage 0-0 0-0 Jordan 0-0 0-1 Wibaux 0-0 0-1 6-Man South Conf. Overall Bridger 0-0 1-0 Broadview-Lavina 0-0 1-0 Custer-Hysham-Melstone 0-0 1-0 Reed Point-Rapelje 0-0 1-0 Shields Valley 0-0 1-0 Fromberg 0-0 Canc Northern Cheyenne 0-0 Canc 6-Man Central Conf. Overall D-G-S-GR-W 0-0 1-0 Geraldine-Highwood 0-0 1-0 Centerville 0-0 0-1 Harlowton-Ryegate 0-0 0-1 Roy-Winifred 0-0 0-1 Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 0-0 0-1 6-Man North Conf. Overall Power-Dutton-Brady 0-0 1-0 Sunburst 0-0 1-0 Box Elder 0-0 0-0 Heart Butte 0-0 0-0 Big Sandy 0-0 0-1 North Star 0-0 0-1 Valier 0-0 0-1 6-Man West Conf. Overall Hot Springs 0-0 1-0 White Sulphur Springs 0-0 1-0 Gardiner 0-0 0-1 Noxon 0-0 0-1 Valley Christian 0-0 0-1 West Yellowstone 0-0 0-1

