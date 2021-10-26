2021 6-Man football playoffs scores, pairings

The 2021 6-Man football playoff bracket can be found here.
2021 6-Man football playoffs
First round, Saturday Oct. 30
(3E) Wibaux @ (1W) White Sulphur Springs, 1 p.m.
(3C) Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap @ (1N) Power-Dutton-Brady, 1 p.m.
(2E) Richey-Lambert @ (2C) Roy-Winifred, 1 p.m.
(4W) Noxon @ (1S) Shields Valley, 7 p.m. (Friday, Oct. 29)
(3W) Hot Springs @ (1E) Froid-Medicine Lake, 1 p.m.
(3N) Valier @ (2S) Bridger, 1 p.m.
(2N) Big Sandy @ (2W) Valley Christian, 6 p.m.
(3S) Broadview / Lavina @ (1C) DGS-GR-W, 1 p.m.
Quarterfinals, Nov. 6
Semifinals, Nov. 13
State championship, Nov. 20