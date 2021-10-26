2021 6-Man football playoffs scores, pairings

MTN Sports

Posted at 6:26 PM, Oct 25, 2021

The 2021 6-Man football playoff bracket can be found here. 2021 6-Man football playoffs First round, Saturday Oct. 30 (3E) Wibaux @ (1W) White Sulphur Springs, 1 p.m.

(3C) Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap @ (1N) Power-Dutton-Brady, 1 p.m.

(2E) Richey-Lambert @ (2C) Roy-Winifred, 1 p.m.

(4W) Noxon @ (1S) Shields Valley, 7 p.m. (Friday, Oct. 29)

(3W) Hot Springs @ (1E) Froid-Medicine Lake, 1 p.m.

(3N) Valier @ (2S) Bridger, 1 p.m.

(2N) Big Sandy @ (2W) Valley Christian, 6 p.m.

(3S) Broadview / Lavina @ (1C) DGS-GR-W, 1 p.m. Quarterfinals, Nov. 6

Semifinals, Nov. 13

State championship, Nov. 20

