19th annual Blewett Kicking Camp to get under way in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The 19th annual Blewett Kicking Camp will be held in two sessions this Wednesday and next Wednesday in Great Falls.

Anders Blewett, a Great Falls trial attorney and former placekicker at Harvard, will instruct the free camp along with former Tufts University player Drew Blewett, former Montana State kickers Trevor Bolton and Tyler Bolton, and former MSU-Northern kicker Luke McKinley.

The camp teaches the fundamentals of football’s kicking game, including field goals, punting and kickoffs, and is the only camp of its kind offered in Montana.

Participants are encouraged to wear soccer cleats or low-cut cleats, and to bring footballs and tees if they have them. Please avoid high top footwear. Participants may attend one or both sessions.

The camp is for those entering grades 8-12, and will run from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Paris Gibson Education Center football field in Great Falls.

For information, visit http://www.hoytblewett.com/kickingcamp or contact the City of Great Falls Community Recreation Center at 406-727-6099.

