Police: Ford Motor Company worker killed by press machine at Ohio plant

A Ford Motor Company worker was killed Monday morning after they were pinned by machinery at Ford's Sharonville, Ohio, plant, the Sharonville Police Department said.

Police said that officers responded to the transmission plant for an industrial accident around 9:45 a.m. Monday. A press machine at the plant, undergoing routine service, inadvertently turned on, causing the machine to pin a worker.

First responders performed life-saving measures once the worker was freed from the machine, and they were transported to Bethesda North Hospital. The worker, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

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Police said there were multiple witnesses to the machinery incident, and it is being considered an industrial accident.

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office, OHSA and Ford's administrative staff are investigating the accident.

The location has over 2,000 employees and opened in 1958.

This article was originally published by Molly Schramm for the Scripps News Group in Cincinnati.g