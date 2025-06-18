Rise in after-hours emails signals changing work habits, study shows

A new Microsoft report claims more workers are checking their emails and holding meetings after 8 p.m. than in the past.

The report says meetings after 8 p.m. have increased by 16% year over year. Microsoft attributes this rise to global and flexible teams.

The average employee now sends or receives more than 50 messages outside of core business hours, according to the report.

Additionally, the report notes a rise in work-related emails sent on weekends, although Microsoft says there hasn't been a corresponding increase in weekend meetings.

The report suggests workers are seeking uninterrupted hours on the weekend to complete projects.

"This points to a larger truth: the modern workday for many has no clear start or finish. As business demands grow more complex and expectations continue to rise, time once reserved for focus or recovery may now be spent catching up, prepping, and chasing clarity. It’s the professional equivalent of needing to assemble a bike before every ride," the report says. "Too much energy is spent organizing chaos before meaningful work can begin."