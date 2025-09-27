High School College More Sports Watch Now
Spirit Halloween expanding ‘Spirit Christmas’ to 30 stores in 2025

Spirit Halloween will expand its Spirit Christmas concept from 10 to 30 stores in 2025, adding Midwest locations for the holiday season.
Spirit Halloween
Spirit Christmas location.
After launching 10 Spirit Christmas locations in 2024, Spirit Halloween says it will expand the concept to 30 stores in 2025.

The stores will offer “an immersive in-store experience featuring festive décor, unique gifts, holiday apparel, and interactive displays designed to spark joy and nostalgia,” the company said.

Last year’s locations were limited to the Northeast. This year, Spirit Christmas will also open in the Midwest.

"At Spirit, we believe the magic of the season does not end with Halloween—it transforms," said Steven Silverstein, CEO of Spirit Christmas. "Back by popular demand and with even more locations, Spirit Christmas is an extension of our sensory-rich, interactive holiday experiences. From our one-of-a-kind Santa photo experience to an exclusive collection of festive merchandise, we're thrilled to welcome guests back for another unforgettable season of magic and fun."The company did not say when the locations will open for the holiday season.

The expansion comes as Spirit Halloween prepares to open 1,500 locations nationwide this fall.

A list of locations is available online.

