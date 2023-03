Women's basketball: 2023 Big Sky tournament scores and pairings

MTN Sports

Posted at 8:00 AM, Mar 03, 2023

Women's basketball Big Sky Conference tournament at Boise, Idaho Saturday, March 4 Game 1: Northern Colorado vs. Weber State, 12 p.m. Game 2: Portland State vs. Idaho State, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 5 Game 3: Northern Arizona vs. Game 1 winner, 12 p.m. Game 4: Montana State vs. Game 2 winner, 2:30 p.m. Monday, March 6 Game 5: Eastern Washington vs. Montana, 12 p.m. Game 6: Sacramento State vs. Idaho, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7 Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 12 p.m., semifinal Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 2:30 p.m., semifinal Wednesday, March 8 Game 9: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 3 p.m., championship



Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.