Three from Montana State, two from Montana are men's All-Big Sky; two win awards

BOISE, Idaho — Three players from Montana State and two from Montana were named to the All-Big Sky Conference men's basketball team Friday, with two from MSU bringing home individual awards.
The Bobcats' RaeQuan Battle and the Grizzlies Josh Bannan were both first-team all-conference selections. Battle was a unanimous choice. Named to the second team were MSU's Jubrile Belo and UM's Aanen Moody, while the Bobcats' Darius Brown II was a third-team selection.
Former Griz Cameron Parker, now at Portland State, was named to the second team.
Individually, Brown was named the Big Sky's defensive player of the year while MSU's Great Osobor was chosen as the league's top reserve.
Eastern Washington's Steele Venters was named Most Valuable Player, and the Eagles' David Riley was chosen as coach of the year. Isaac Jones of Idaho is the league's newcomer of the year and the Vandals' Nigel Burris is freshman of the year.
The Big Sky Conference men's and women's postseason tournament begins Saturday in Boise, Idaho.
All Big-Sky Conference teams and awards
Most Valuable Player: Steele Venters, Eastern Washington
Defensive Player of the Year: Darius Brown II, Montana State
Newcomer of the Year: Isaac Jones, Idaho
Top Reserve: Great Osobor, Montana State
Freshman of the Year: Nigel Burris, Idaho
Coach of the Year: David Riley, Eastern Washington
First Team
Steele Venters, Eastern Washington*
Dillon Jones, Weber State*
RaeQuan Battle, Montana State*
Angelo Allegri, Eastern Washington
Josh Bannan, Montana
Second Team
Dalton Knecht, Northern Colorado
Isaac Jones, Idaho
Jubrile Belo, Montana State
Cameron Parker, Portland State
Aanen Moody, Montana
Third Team
Callum McRae, Sacramento State
Jalen Cone, Northern Arizona
Brayden Parker, Idaho State
Steven Verplancken, Weber State
Darius Brown II, Montana State
Honorable Mention
Daylen Kountz, Northern Colorado
Divant’e Moffitt, Idaho
Zach Chappell, Sacramento State
Ethan Price, Eastern Washington
Brock Mackenzie, Idaho State
* Unanimous selection