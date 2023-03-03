Three from Montana State, two from Montana are men's All-Big Sky; two win awards

BOISE, Idaho — Three players from Montana State and two from Montana were named to the All-Big Sky Conference men's basketball team Friday, with two from MSU bringing home individual awards.

The Bobcats' RaeQuan Battle and the Grizzlies Josh Bannan were both first-team all-conference selections. Battle was a unanimous choice. Named to the second team were MSU's Jubrile Belo and UM's Aanen Moody, while the Bobcats' Darius Brown II was a third-team selection.

Former Griz Cameron Parker, now at Portland State, was named to the second team.

Individually, Brown was named the Big Sky's defensive player of the year while MSU's Great Osobor was chosen as the league's top reserve.

Eastern Washington's Steele Venters was named Most Valuable Player, and the Eagles' David Riley was chosen as coach of the year. Isaac Jones of Idaho is the league's newcomer of the year and the Vandals' Nigel Burris is freshman of the year.

The Big Sky Conference men's and women's postseason tournament begins Saturday in Boise, Idaho.

All Big-Sky Conference teams and awards

Most Valuable Player: Steele Venters, Eastern Washington

Defensive Player of the Year: Darius Brown II, Montana State

Newcomer of the Year: Isaac Jones, Idaho

Top Reserve: Great Osobor, Montana State

Freshman of the Year: Nigel Burris, Idaho

Coach of the Year: David Riley, Eastern Washington

First Team

Steele Venters, Eastern Washington*

Dillon Jones, Weber State*

RaeQuan Battle, Montana State*

Angelo Allegri, Eastern Washington

Josh Bannan, Montana

Second Team

Dalton Knecht, Northern Colorado

Isaac Jones, Idaho

Jubrile Belo, Montana State

Cameron Parker, Portland State

Aanen Moody, Montana

Third Team

Callum McRae, Sacramento State

Jalen Cone, Northern Arizona

Brayden Parker, Idaho State

Steven Verplancken, Weber State

Darius Brown II, Montana State

Honorable Mention

Daylen Kountz, Northern Colorado

Divant’e Moffitt, Idaho

Zach Chappell, Sacramento State

Ethan Price, Eastern Washington

Brock Mackenzie, Idaho State

* Unanimous selection

