Three from Montana, one from Montana State named All-Americans by The Associated Press

BILLINGS — Three players from the Montana Grizzlies and one from the Montana State Bobcats were named FCS All-Americans by The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Griz safety Robby Hauck was a first-team pick, while UM cornerback Justin Ford and punter Patrick Rohrbach were named to the second team. Montana State defensive end Brody Grebe was named a third-team All-American.

Hauck, led the Grizzlies with 118 total tackles during his final season in 2022. He had five tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, a pass breakup, a QB hurry and a forced fumble. Hauck finished his career as the Big Sky Conference's all-time tackles leader.

Ford, a top cover man, had two interceptions and five pass breakups this past season. He finished with 34 total tackles and also recovered a fumble.

A freshman, Rohrbach was one of the top punters in the country and was a candidate for the Jerry Rice Award, which is given to the top freshman in the FCS. Rohrbach averaged 45.2 yards on 48 punts with a long of 68 yards. Rohrbach put 18 punts inside the 20-yard line and had 15 boots of 50-plus yards.

MSU's Grebe so far has 27 total tackles (four for loss) with three sacks, three QB hurries and a forced fumble. Grebe and the fourth-seeded Bobcats (12-1) face No. 1 South Dakota State (12-1) on the road in the FCS semifinals on Saturday.

Following is the full list of The Associated Press' 2022 FCS All-Americans:

FIRST TEAM

Offense

Quarterback — Lindsey Scott, seventh-year, Incarnate Word.

Running backs — Jaleel McLaughlin, fifth-year, Youngstown State; Geno Hess, fifth-year, Southeast Missouri State.

Offensive linemen — Cody Mauch, sixth-year, North Dakota State; Garret Greenfield, fifth-year, South Dakota State; Mason McCormick, fifth-year, South Dakota State; Colby Sorsdal, fifth-year, William & Mary; Nash Jensen, sixth-year, North Dakota State.

Tight end — Ryan Miller, fifth-year, Furman.

Wide receivers — Hayden Hatten, fourth-year, Idaho; Fotis Kokosioulis, fifth-year, Fordham; Xavier Gipson, fourth-year, Stephen F. Austin.

All-purpose player — Dylan Laube, fifth-year, New Hampshire.

Kicker — Skyler Davis, fifth-year, Elon.

Defense

Linemen — David Walker, third-year, Central Arkansas; Spencer Waege, sixth-year, North Dakota State; Jay Person, fifth-year, Chattanooga; Caleb Sanders, fifth-year, South Dakota State.

Linebackers — Zeke Vandenburgh, sixth-year, Illinois State; John Pius, third-year, William & Mary; Johnny Buchanan, fifth-year, Delaware.

Defensive backs — Marte Mapu, sixth-year, Sacramento State; Alijah Huzzie, fourth-year, East Tennessee State; Marcus Hillman, fifth-year, Elon; Robby Hauck, fifth-year, Montana; Khalil Baker, third-year, North Carolina Central.

Punter — Jake Gerardi, third-year, Southern Utah.

SECOND TEAM

Offense

Quarterback — Tim DeMorat, fifth-year, Fordham.

Running backs — Jaden Shirden, fourth-year, Monmouth; Ulonzo Gilliam, sixth-year, UC Davis.

Offensive linemen — McClendon Curtis, sixth-year, Chattanooga; Mark Evans II, fifth-year, Arkansas-Pine Bluff; Ryan Coll, , Richmond; Nick Amoah, , UC Davis; Brandon Weldon, sixth-year, Sacramento State.

Tight end — Martin Marshel, fourth-year, Sacramento State.

Wide receivers — Andrei Iosivas, fifth-year, Princeton; Joey Hobert, third-year, Utah Tech; Xavier Smith, fifth-year, Florida A&M.

All-purpose player — Hunter Luepke, fifth-year, North Dakota State.

Kicker — Matthew Cook, fourth-year, Northern Iowa.

Defense

Linemen — Ty French, third-year, Gardner-Webb; Malik Hamm, fifth-year, Lafayette; Devonnsha Maxwell, sixth-year, Chattanooga; Josiah Silver, second-year, Delaware.

Linebackers — Joe Andreessen, fifth-year, Bryant; BJ Davis, fourth-year, South Carolina State; Aubrey Miller Jr., fifth-year, Jackson State.

Defensive backs — Justin Ford, fifth-year, Montana; Kameron Brown, fourth-year, Chattanooga; Maxwell Anderson, fourth-year, Weber State; Eddie Heckard, sixth-year, Weber State; Luke Glenna, fifth-year, St. Thomas.

Punter — Patrick Rohrbach, first-year, Montana.

THIRD TEAM

Offense

Quarterback — Michael Hiers, fifth-year, Samford.

Running backs — ShunDerrick Powell, second-year, North Alabama; Cameron Skattebo, third-year, Sacramento State.

Offensive linemen — Jackson Slater, second-year, Sacramento State; Luke Newman, third-year, Holy Cross; Anderson Tomlin, fifth-year, Furman; Caleb Johnson, fifth-year, Incarnate Word; Tyler Brown, fourth-year, Jackson State.

Tight end — Tucker Kraft, fourth-year, South Dakota State.

Wide receivers — Taylor Grimes, fourth-year, Incarnate Word; Darion Chafin, fifth-year, Incarnate Word; Joshua Tomas, fifth-year, Georgetown.

All-purpose player — Devron Harper, fifth-year, Mercer.

Kicker — Richard McCollum, fifth-year, Western Carolina.

Defense

Linemen — Jake Heimlicher, fifth-year, Penn; Dylan Ruiz, second-year, New Hampshire; Truman Jones, fifth-year, Harvard; Brody Grebe, second-year, Montana State.

Linebackers — John Ford II, sixth-year, Tennessee-Martin; Kelechi Anyalebechi, fifth-year, Incarnate Word; Stone Snyder, fourth-year, VMI.

Defensive backs — Kedrick Whitehead, fifth-year, Delaware; Michael Tutsie, sixth-year, North Dakota State; Rassie Littlejohn, fourth-year, Stetson; Benny Sapp III, fifth-year, Northern Iowa; Demetries Ford, fourth-year, Austin Peay.

Punter — Grant Burkett, fourth-year, Missouri State.

