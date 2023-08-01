Six from Montana State, two from Montana on STATS Perform preseason All-America teams

BILLINGS — Six Montana State Bobcats and two Montana Grizzlies are listed on STATS Perform's 2023 FCS preseason All-America teams, which were announced Tuesday.

MSU junior quarterback Tommy Mellott and junior offensive lineman Rush Reimer were named to the second-team offense, while MSU junior defensive lineman Sebastian Valdez was also a second-team selection. Montana junior punt returner Junior Bergen was named among the second-team specialists.

Montana senior defensive lineman Alex Gubner was a third-team selection, as were MSU junior kick returner Marqui Johnson and sophomore punt returner Taco Dowler. Bobcats junior long snapper Tommy Sullivan is the only first-team pick from either Montana or Montana State.

Other Big Sky Conference selections include first-team receiver and preseason Big Sky offensive MVP Hayden Hatton of Idaho, first-team tight end Marshel Martin of Sacramento State, first-team defensive back Maxwell Anderson of Weber State, first-team kick returner Abraham Williams of Weber State, second-team offensive linemen Noah Atagi of Weber State and Jackson Slater of Sacramento State, second-team linebackers Armon Bailey of Sacramento State and preseason Big Sky defensive MVP Winston Reid of Weber State, second-team defensive back Rex Connors of UC Davis, third-team linebacker David Hoage of Northern Colorado, and third-team defensive back Marcus Harris of Idaho.

South Dakota State, the defending FCS national champion, led with eight All-America selections. Following is the full list:

2023 STATS Perform Preseason All-America team

FIRST TEAM

Offense

QB – Michael Hiers, 6-1, 211, senior, Samford

QB – Matthew Sluka, 6-3, 215, senior, Holy Cross

RB – Isaiah Davis, 6-1, 220, senior, South Dakota State

RB – Jaden Shirden, 5-9, 185, junior, Monmouth

WR – Devron Harper, 5-9, 168, senior, Mercer

WR – Hayden Hatten, 6-2, 205, redshirt junior, Idaho

WR – Ty James, 6-2, 200, redshirt senior, Mercer

TE – Marshel Martin, 6-2, 210, senior, Sacramento State

OL – John Allen, 6-1, 310, senior, Southeastern Louisiana

OL – Zack Gieg, 6-1, 287, redshirt senior, Southeast Missouri

OL – Garret Greenfield, 6-6, 310, redshirt senior, South Dakota State

OL – Mason McCormick, 6-4, 305, redshirt senior, South Dakota State

OL – Luke Newman, 6-5, 301, senior, Holy Cross

Defense

DL – Ty French, 6-3, 230, senior, Gardner-Webb

DL – Jay Person, 6-3, 224, senior, Chattanooga

DL – Josiah Silver, 6-2, 243, junior, New Hampshire

DL – David Walker, 6-3, 265, junior, Central Arkansas

LB – Adam Bock, 6-1, 215, senior, South Dakota State

LB – Jacob Dobbs, 6-0, 237, senior, Holy Cross

LB – John Pius, 6-2, 230, redshirt junior, William & Mary

LB – Tristan Wheeler, 6-2, 228, redshirt senior, Richmond

DB – Maxwell Anderson, 5-11, 170, senior, Weber State

DB – Khalil Baker, 6-0, 185, senior, North Carolina Central

DB – Myles Harden, 6-0, 205, senior, South Dakota

DB – Lawrence Johnson, 6-0, 196, grad, Southeast Missouri

Special teams

PK – Matthew Cook, 5-11, 199, grad, Northern Iowa

P – Ryan Kost, 6-2, 220, grad, Delaware

LS – Tommy Sullivan, 5-11, 220, junior, Montana State

KR – Abraham Williams, 6-1, 175, junior, Weber State

PR – Jarrod Barnes, 5-11, 180, senior, Central Arkansas

AP – Dylan Laube, 5-10, 204, senior, New Hampshire

SECOND TEAM

Offense

QB – Mark Gronowski, 6-3, 220, junior South Dakota State

QB – Tommy Mellott, 6-0, 209, junior, Montana State

RB – Ailym Ford, 5-9, 213, redshirt senior, Chattanooga

RB – Geno Hess, 5-8, 222, redshirt senior, Southeast Missouri

RB – ShunDerrick Powell, 5-7, 168, junior, Central Arkansas

WR – Jalen Coker, 6-3, 207, senior, Holy Cross

WR – Jaxon Janke, 6-3, 210, senior, South Dakota State

WR – Chandler Smith, 5-10, 186, senior, Samford

TE – Zach Heins, 6-7, 260, senior, South Dakota State

OL – Kiran Amegadjie, 6-5, 321, senior, Yale

OL – Noah Atagi, 6-6, 335, senior, Weber State

OL – Mike Edwards, 6-7, 355, grad, Campbell

OL – Nick Correia, 6-6, 330, redshirt senior, Rhode Island

OL – Rush Reimer, 6-5, 302, junior, Montana State

OL – Jackson Slater, 6-4, 303, junior, Sacramento State

Defense

DL – Daylan Dotson, 6-3, 280, junior, UT Martin

DL – Thor Griffith, 6-2, 305, senior, Harvard

DL – Nate Lynn, 6-3, 255, senior, William & Mary

DL – Eli Mostaert, 6-3, 286, senior, North Dakota State

DL – Sebastian Valdez, 6-3, 291, junior, Montana State

LB – Armon Bailey, 6-1, 228, senior, Sacramento State

LB – Rodney Dansby, 6-0, 225, junior, Houston Christian

LB – Bryce Norman, 6-0, 226, junior, Southeast Missouri

LB – Winston Reid, 6-1, 230, senior, Weber State

LB – Antoine Williams, 5-10, 200, redshirt junior, Western Carolina

DB – Kameron Brown, 5-9, 179, senior, Chattanooga

DB – Rex Connors, 6-1, 203, redshirt sophomore, UC Davis

DB – DyShawn Gales, 5-11, 190, senior, South Dakota State

DB – Devin Haskins, 6-3, 209, senior, Holy Cross

DB – TaMuarion Wilson, 6-2, 205, junior, Central Arkansas

Special teams

PK – Ethan Gettman, 6-4, 190, senior, Bryant

P – Trey Wilhoit, 5-10, 175, junior, Florida A&M

LS – Hunter Brozio, 6-1, 231, senior, North Dakota State

KR – Anthony Frederick, 5-11, 180, redshirt senior, Bryant

PR – Junior Bergen, 5-11, 184, junior, Montana

AP – Davius Richard, 6-3, 215, senior, North Carolina Central

AP – Bronson Yoder, 5-11, 205, senior, William & Mary

THIRD TEAM

Offense

QB – Theo Day, 6-5, 231, redshirt senior, Northern Iowa

QB – Parker McKinney, 6-3, 208, redshirt senior, Eastern Kentucky

RB – Malik Grant, 5-9, 200, grad, Sacred Heart

RB – Jarveon Howard, 5-10, 200, senior, Alcorn State

RB – TaMerik Williams, 6-1, 227, senior, North Dakota State

WR – Ryan Flournoy, 6-3, 197, senior, Southeast Missouri

WR – Bryce Oliver, 6-1, 212, senior, Youngstown State

WR – MJ Wright, 6-0, 192, grad, Fordham

TE – Owen Glascoe, 6-4, 258, redshirt senior, LIU

OL – Ryan Coll, 6-5, 324, redshirt senior, Richmond

OL – Anin Dankwah, 6-8, 362, senior, Howard

OL – Jacob Johanning, 6-3, 276, senior, Furman

OL – Gavin Olson, 6-4, 290, senior, UT Martin

OL – Evan Roussel, 6-2, 290, junior, Nicholls

OL – Jalen Sundell, 6-5, 298, senior North Dakota State

Defense

DL – Sundiata Anderson, 6-3 1/2, 232, senior, Grambling State

DL – Patrick Godbolt, 6-3, 235, senior, South Carolina State

DL – Alex Gubner, 6-3, 285, senior Montana

DL – Logan Jessup, 6-3, 255, senior, Central Arkansas

DL – Eric O’Neill, 6-3, 240, sophomore, LIU

LB – Colton Adams, 6-2, 230, redshirt junior, Alabama State

LB – James Conway, 6-2, 225, junior, Fordham

LB – Isaac Dowling, 5-10, 225, junior, Mercer

LB – David Hoage, 6-3, 245, senior, Northern Colorado

LB – Liam Johnson, 6-0, 220, senior, Princeton

LB – Brock Mogensen, 6-2, 230, redshirt senior, South Dakota

DB – Marcus Harris, 5-11, 185, junior, Idaho

DE – PJ Jules, 5-11, 203, senior, Southern Illinois

DB – Raequan Ousley, 5-11, 170, senior, Gardner-Webb

DB – Ryan Poole, 5-11, 185, senior, William & Mary

DB – Hugh Ryan, 6-1, 200, redshirt senior, Furman

Special teams

PK – Chris Campos, 5-10, 220, junior, Stephen F. Austin

P – Grant Burkett, 6-1, 184, junior, Missouri State

LS – Nick Levy, 5-10, 210, sophomore, William & Mary

KR – D’Ago Hunter, 5-6, 160, senior, Towson

KR – Marqui Johnson, 5-8, 163, junior, Montana State

PR – Taco Dowler, 5-9, 168, sophomore, Montana State

AP – Narii Gaither, 5-10, 181, senior, Gardner-Webb

AP – Andrew McElroy, 6-3, 184, junior, St. Thomas

