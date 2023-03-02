Six from Montana, Montana State named women's All-Big Sky; three bring home awards

BOISE, Idaho — Six from Montana and Montana State — three each — were named to the All-Big Sky Conference women's basketball team on Thursday, and three took home individual awards.
Montana State guard Darian White was a unanimous first-team selection, while teammate Kola Bad Bear and Montana's Carmen Gfeller were both picked for the second team. Sammy Fatkin of the Lady Griz was a third-team choice. UM's Gina Marxen and MSU's Leia Beattie were both listed as honorable mention.
Individually, Beattie was named the league's top reserve. Montana's Mack Konig was chosen as freshman of the year. MSU's Tricia Binford shared the Big Sky coach of the year honor with Northern Arizona's Loree Payne and Sacramento State's Mark Campbell.
Sac State's Kahlaijah Dean was named MVP, while Eastern Washington's Jamie Loera was a unanimous choice for defensive player of the year. Dean was also the league's newcomer of the year.
The Big Sky Conference men's and women's postseason tournament begins Saturday in Boise, Idaho.
All-Big Sky Conference teams and awards
Most Valuable Player: Kahlaijah Dean, Sacramento State
Defensive Player of the Year: Jamie Loera, Eastern Washington*
Top Reserve: Leia Beattie, Montana State
Newcomer of the Year: Kahlaijah Dean, Sacramento State
Freshman of the Year: Mack Konig, Montana
Coaches of the Year: Tricia Binford, Montana State; Mark Campbell, Sacramento State; Loree Payne, Northern Arizona
First Team
Beyonce Bea, Idaho*
Kahlaijah Dean, Sacramento State*
Darian White, Montana State*
Regan Schenck, Northern Arizona
Isnelle Natabou, Sacramento State
Second Team
Carmen Gfeller, Montana
Kola Bad Bear, Montana State
Callie Bourne, Idaho State
Esmeralda Morales, Portland State
Montana Oltrogge, Northern Arizona
Third Team
Jamie Loera, Eastern Washington
Jaydia Martin, Eastern Washington
Hannah Simental, Northern Colorado
Sammy Fatkin, Montana
Daryn Hickok, Weber State
Honorable Mention
Delaynie Bryne, Northern Colorado
Jacinta Buckley, Eastern Washington
Gina Marxen, Montana
Leia Beattie, Montana State
Laura Bello, Idaho State
* Unanimous selection