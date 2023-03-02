Six from Montana, Montana State named women's All-Big Sky; three bring home awards

BOISE, Idaho — Six from Montana and Montana State — three each — were named to the All-Big Sky Conference women's basketball team on Thursday, and three took home individual awards.

Montana State guard Darian White was a unanimous first-team selection, while teammate Kola Bad Bear and Montana's Carmen Gfeller were both picked for the second team. Sammy Fatkin of the Lady Griz was a third-team choice. UM's Gina Marxen and MSU's Leia Beattie were both listed as honorable mention.

Individually, Beattie was named the league's top reserve. Montana's Mack Konig was chosen as freshman of the year. MSU's Tricia Binford shared the Big Sky coach of the year honor with Northern Arizona's Loree Payne and Sacramento State's Mark Campbell.

Sac State's Kahlaijah Dean was named MVP, while Eastern Washington's Jamie Loera was a unanimous choice for defensive player of the year. Dean was also the league's newcomer of the year.

The Big Sky Conference men's and women's postseason tournament begins Saturday in Boise, Idaho.

All-Big Sky Conference teams and awards

Most Valuable Player: Kahlaijah Dean, Sacramento State

Defensive Player of the Year: Jamie Loera, Eastern Washington*

Top Reserve: Leia Beattie, Montana State

Newcomer of the Year: Kahlaijah Dean, Sacramento State

Freshman of the Year: Mack Konig, Montana

Coaches of the Year: Tricia Binford, Montana State; Mark Campbell, Sacramento State; Loree Payne, Northern Arizona

First Team

Beyonce Bea, Idaho*

Kahlaijah Dean, Sacramento State*

Darian White, Montana State*

Regan Schenck, Northern Arizona

Isnelle Natabou, Sacramento State

Second Team

Carmen Gfeller, Montana

Kola Bad Bear, Montana State

Callie Bourne, Idaho State

Esmeralda Morales, Portland State

Montana Oltrogge, Northern Arizona

Third Team

Jamie Loera, Eastern Washington

Jaydia Martin, Eastern Washington

Hannah Simental, Northern Colorado

Sammy Fatkin, Montana

Daryn Hickok, Weber State

Honorable Mention

Delaynie Bryne, Northern Colorado

Jacinta Buckley, Eastern Washington

Gina Marxen, Montana

Leia Beattie, Montana State

Laura Bello, Idaho State

* Unanimous selection

