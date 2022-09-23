Show your Bobcats or Grizzlies support — get in the PayneWest Fan Zone

BILLINGS — Are you ready to get in The Zone?

During each Montana and Montana State football game broadcast this season on the Montana Television Network, fans will be encouraged to post photos of themselves cheering on their teams to their social media channels, from where a select number will be highlighted during the telecasts.

Using the hashtag #PayneWestFanZone, Cats and Griz fans can share their photos to Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Favorites will be shown on the broadcasts each week. The PayneWest Fan Zone is sponsored by PayneWest Insurance.

The first games of the MTN broadcast calendar are Saturday, as the Big Sky Conference schedule begins in earnest.

Montana will welcome Portland State to Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula for homecoming. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. Montana State will travel to Cheney, Washington, to face Eastern Washington at Roos Field. That kickoff is also at 2 p.m. Mountain time.

The 2022 season marks the return of Cats and Griz football to the Montana Television Network. A total of 13 UM and MSU games will air on MTN, including the 121st meeting between the Bobcats and Grizzlies on Nov. 19 in Bozeman.

MTN is the official broadcast partner of the Big Sky Conference.

