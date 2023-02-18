Photos: Montana State hosts Montana in Brawl of the Wild

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Prev 1 / Ad Next