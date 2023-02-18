Watch Now
Big Sky Conference

Photos: Montana State hosts Montana in Brawl of the Wild

Montana and Montana State faced off in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 in Bozeman for the Brawl of the Wild.

_DSC0365.jpg Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC9867.jpg Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0074.jpg Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0444.jpg Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0413.jpg Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0398.jpg Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC9911.jpg Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0094.jpg Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC9921.jpg Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC9884.jpg Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC9954.jpg Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC9971.jpg Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC9991.jpg Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0025.jpg Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0006.jpg Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0067.jpg Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0078.jpg Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0112.jpg Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0148.jpg Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0162.jpg Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0198.jpg Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0200.jpg Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0238.jpg Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0206.jpg Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0248.jpg Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0268.jpg Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0457.jpg Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0303.jpg Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0313.jpg Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0335.jpg Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0211.jpg Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0444.jpg Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0440.jpg Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0463.jpg Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0583.jpg Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0476.jpg Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0501.jpg Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0483.jpg Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0565.jpg Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0640.jpg Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0690.jpg Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0752.jpg Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0874.jpg Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0743.jpg Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0859.jpg Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0840.jpg Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0892.jpg Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0888.jpg Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0986.jpg Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0952.jpg Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0932.jpg Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC1073.jpg Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos: Montana State hosts Montana in Brawl of the Wild

close-gallery
  • _DSC0365.jpg
  • _DSC9867.jpg
  • _DSC0074.jpg
  • _DSC0444.jpg
  • _DSC0413.jpg
  • _DSC0398.jpg
  • _DSC9911.jpg
  • _DSC0094.jpg
  • _DSC9921.jpg
  • _DSC9884.jpg
  • _DSC9954.jpg
  • _DSC9971.jpg
  • _DSC9991.jpg
  • _DSC0025.jpg
  • _DSC0006.jpg
  • _DSC0067.jpg
  • _DSC0078.jpg
  • _DSC0112.jpg
  • _DSC0148.jpg
  • _DSC0162.jpg
  • _DSC0198.jpg
  • _DSC0200.jpg
  • _DSC0238.jpg
  • _DSC0206.jpg
  • _DSC0248.jpg
  • _DSC0268.jpg
  • _DSC0457.jpg
  • _DSC0303.jpg
  • _DSC0313.jpg
  • _DSC0335.jpg
  • _DSC0211.jpg
  • _DSC0444.jpg
  • _DSC0440.jpg
  • _DSC0463.jpg
  • _DSC0583.jpg
  • _DSC0476.jpg
  • _DSC0501.jpg
  • _DSC0483.jpg
  • _DSC0565.jpg
  • _DSC0640.jpg
  • _DSC0690.jpg
  • _DSC0752.jpg
  • _DSC0874.jpg
  • _DSC0743.jpg
  • _DSC0859.jpg
  • _DSC0840.jpg
  • _DSC0892.jpg
  • _DSC0888.jpg
  • _DSC0986.jpg
  • _DSC0952.jpg
  • _DSC0932.jpg
  • _DSC1073.jpg

Share

Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Montana and Montana State faced off in the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next