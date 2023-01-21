Watch Now
Big Sky Conference

Photos: Montana Lady Griz and Montana State Brawl of the Wild basketball

Photos from Montana and Montana State's Brawl of the Wild game at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.

KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU10.jpg Montana State University senior Kola Bad Bear (10) takes a shot during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU5.jpg University of Montana freshman Libby Stump (1) tries to find a teammate during the Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU4.jpg University of Montana Lady Griz head coach Brian Holsinger calls a play during the Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU9.jpg Montana State University senior Grace Beasley (3) takes the ball into the key during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU8.jpg University of Montana Lady Griz head coach Brian Holsinger speaks with junior Gina Marxen (22) during the Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU7.jpg Montana State University senior Madison Jackson (20) sinks a three-point shot during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU44.jpg Montana State University freshman Marah Dykstra (32) grabs a rebound during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU42.jpg Montana State University senior Madison Jackson (20) tries to defend the basket during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU41.jpg University of Montana sophomore Haley Huard (10) moves the ball during the Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU40.jpg University of Montana senior Sammy Fatkin (00) takes a shot during the Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU43.jpg University of Montana junior Gina Marxen (22) looks for an open pass during the Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU46.jpg The University of Montana Lady Griz walk off the court for a timeout during the Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU45.jpg Montana State University senior Grace Beasley (3) tries to steal the ball from University of Montana sophomore Dani Bartsch (40) during the Big Sky Conference game at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU48.jpg Montana State University freshman Marah Dykstra (32) throws a pass during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU49.jpg University of Montana freshman Mack Konig (2) tries to defend Montana State University senior Darian White (0) during the Big Sky Conference game at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU47.jpg Montana State University senior Grace Beasley (3) steals the ball during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU51.jpg Montana State University junior Katelynn Limardo (11) moves the ball during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU50.jpg Montana State University junior Lexi Deden (21) and University of Montana freshman Libby Stump (1) fight for a loose ball during the Big Sky Conference game at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU2.jpg Montana State University senior Darian White (0) looks for an open pass during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU1.jpg Montana State University senior Grace Beasley (3) calls a play during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU52.jpg Montana State University senior Darian White (0) gets caught up in the University of Montana defense during the Big Sky Conference game at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU3.jpg University of Montana freshman Alex Pirog (34) cheers from the bench during the Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU11.jpg Montana State University freshman Marah Dykstra (32) takes the ball into the key during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU13.jpg Montana State University junior Katelynn Limardo (11) passes the ball during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU12.jpg Montana State University senior Darian White (0) calls a play during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU15.jpg Montana State University junior Katelynn Limardo (11) takes a shot around University of Montana sophomore Dani Bartsch (40) during the Big Sky Conference game at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU14.jpg Montana State University senior Darian White (0) sinks a three-point shot during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU17.jpg Montana State University senior Grace Beasley (3) takes a shot during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU16.jpg Montana State University junior Leia Beattie (15) surveys her options during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU19.jpg Montana State University freshman Marah Dykstra (32) looks for pass options during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU18.jpg Montana State University senior Darian White (0) calls a play during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU20.jpg Montana State University senior Madison Jackson (20) and University of Montana senior Carmen Gfeller (20) battle for possession during the Big Sky Conference game at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU22.jpg Montana State University senior Grace Beasley (3) takes a shot during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU21.jpg Montana State University senior Grace Beasley (3) runs into the key for a layup during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU23.jpg Montana State University senior Kola Bad Bear (10) takes a shot during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU25.jpg University of Montana junior Gina Marxen (22) passes the ball during the Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU26.jpg University of Montana senior Carmen Gfeller (20) moves the ball during the Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU24.jpg Montana State University senior Madison Jackson (20) moves the ball during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU27.jpg University of Montana senior Sammy Fatkin (00) fights the defense during the Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU28.jpg University of Montana freshman Libby Stump (1) moves the ball during the Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU29.jpg University of Montana senior Carmen Gfeller (20) moves the ball during the Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU31.jpg University of Montana freshman Mack Konig (2) draws a foul during the Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU30.jpg University of Montana freshman Mack Konig (2) draws a foul during the Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU35.jpg University of Montana senior Carmen Gfeller (20) draws a foul during the Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU33.jpg University of Montana freshman Draya Wacker (3) sinks a three-point shot during the Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU34.jpg University of Montana junior Gina Marxen (22) sinks a basket during the Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU32.jpg University of Montana sophomore Dani Bartsch (40) surveys her options during the Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU36.jpg University of Montana freshman Libby Stump (1) dribbles the ball during the Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU37.jpg University of Montana senior Sammy Fatkin (00) and Montana State University junior Katelynn Limardo (11) battle during the Big Sky Conference game at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU38.jpg University of Montana senior Carmen Gfeller (20) and Montana State University senior Kola Bad Bear (10) fight for a jump ball during the Big Sky Conference game at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU39.jpg University of Montana senior Carmen Gfeller (20) tries to make space during the Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports

Photos: Montana Lady Griz and Montana State Brawl of the Wild basketball

close-gallery
  • KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU10.jpg
  • KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU5.jpg
  • KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU4.jpg
  • KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU9.jpg
  • KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU8.jpg
  • KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU7.jpg
  • KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU44.jpg
  • KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU42.jpg
  • KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU41.jpg
  • KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU40.jpg
  • KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU43.jpg
  • KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU46.jpg
  • KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU45.jpg
  • KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU48.jpg
  • KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU49.jpg
  • KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU47.jpg
  • KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU51.jpg
  • KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU50.jpg
  • KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU2.jpg
  • KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU1.jpg
  • KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU52.jpg
  • KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU3.jpg
  • KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU11.jpg
  • KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU13.jpg
  • KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU12.jpg
  • KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU15.jpg
  • KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU14.jpg
  • KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU17.jpg
  • KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU16.jpg
  • KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU19.jpg
  • KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU18.jpg
  • KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU20.jpg
  • KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU22.jpg
  • KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU21.jpg
  • KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU23.jpg
  • KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU25.jpg
  • KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU26.jpg
  • KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU24.jpg
  • KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU27.jpg
  • KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU28.jpg
  • KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU29.jpg
  • KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU31.jpg
  • KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU30.jpg
  • KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU35.jpg
  • KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU33.jpg
  • KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU34.jpg
  • KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU32.jpg
  • KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU36.jpg
  • KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU37.jpg
  • KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU38.jpg
  • KPAX 012123 GRIZ GBB MSU39.jpg

Share

Montana State University senior Kola Bad Bear (10) takes a shot during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana freshman Libby Stump (1) tries to find a teammate during the Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana Lady Griz head coach Brian Holsinger calls a play during the Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.James Dobson/MTN Sports
Montana State University senior Grace Beasley (3) takes the ball into the key during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana Lady Griz head coach Brian Holsinger speaks with junior Gina Marxen (22) during the Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.James Dobson/MTN Sports
Montana State University senior Madison Jackson (20) sinks a three-point shot during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.James Dobson/MTN Sports
Montana State University freshman Marah Dykstra (32) grabs a rebound during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.James Dobson/MTN Sports
Montana State University senior Madison Jackson (20) tries to defend the basket during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Haley Huard (10) moves the ball during the Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Sammy Fatkin (00) takes a shot during the Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Gina Marxen (22) looks for an open pass during the Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.James Dobson/MTN Sports
The University of Montana Lady Griz walk off the court for a timeout during the Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.James Dobson/MTN Sports
Montana State University senior Grace Beasley (3) tries to steal the ball from University of Montana sophomore Dani Bartsch (40) during the Big Sky Conference game at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.James Dobson/MTN Sports
Montana State University freshman Marah Dykstra (32) throws a pass during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana freshman Mack Konig (2) tries to defend Montana State University senior Darian White (0) during the Big Sky Conference game at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.James Dobson/MTN Sports
Montana State University senior Grace Beasley (3) steals the ball during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.James Dobson/MTN Sports
Montana State University junior Katelynn Limardo (11) moves the ball during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.James Dobson/MTN Sports
Montana State University junior Lexi Deden (21) and University of Montana freshman Libby Stump (1) fight for a loose ball during the Big Sky Conference game at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.James Dobson/MTN Sports
Montana State University senior Darian White (0) looks for an open pass during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.James Dobson/MTN Sports
Montana State University senior Grace Beasley (3) calls a play during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.James Dobson/MTN Sports
Montana State University senior Darian White (0) gets caught up in the University of Montana defense during the Big Sky Conference game at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana freshman Alex Pirog (34) cheers from the bench during the Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.James Dobson/MTN Sports
Montana State University freshman Marah Dykstra (32) takes the ball into the key during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.James Dobson/MTN Sports
Montana State University junior Katelynn Limardo (11) passes the ball during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.James Dobson/MTN Sports
Montana State University senior Darian White (0) calls a play during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.James Dobson/MTN Sports
Montana State University junior Katelynn Limardo (11) takes a shot around University of Montana sophomore Dani Bartsch (40) during the Big Sky Conference game at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.James Dobson/MTN Sports
Montana State University senior Darian White (0) sinks a three-point shot during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.James Dobson/MTN Sports
Montana State University senior Grace Beasley (3) takes a shot during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.James Dobson/MTN Sports
Montana State University junior Leia Beattie (15) surveys her options during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.James Dobson/MTN Sports
Montana State University freshman Marah Dykstra (32) looks for pass options during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.James Dobson/MTN Sports
Montana State University senior Darian White (0) calls a play during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.James Dobson/MTN Sports
Montana State University senior Madison Jackson (20) and University of Montana senior Carmen Gfeller (20) battle for possession during the Big Sky Conference game at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.James Dobson/MTN Sports
Montana State University senior Grace Beasley (3) takes a shot during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.James Dobson/MTN Sports
Montana State University senior Grace Beasley (3) runs into the key for a layup during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.James Dobson/MTN Sports
Montana State University senior Kola Bad Bear (10) takes a shot during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Gina Marxen (22) passes the ball during the Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Carmen Gfeller (20) moves the ball during the Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.James Dobson/MTN Sports
Montana State University senior Madison Jackson (20) moves the ball during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Sammy Fatkin (00) fights the defense during the Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana freshman Libby Stump (1) moves the ball during the Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Carmen Gfeller (20) moves the ball during the Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana freshman Mack Konig (2) draws a foul during the Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana freshman Mack Konig (2) draws a foul during the Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Carmen Gfeller (20) draws a foul during the Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana freshman Draya Wacker (3) sinks a three-point shot during the Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Gina Marxen (22) sinks a basket during the Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Dani Bartsch (40) surveys her options during the Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana freshman Libby Stump (1) dribbles the ball during the Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Sammy Fatkin (00) and Montana State University junior Katelynn Limardo (11) battle during the Big Sky Conference game at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Carmen Gfeller (20) and Montana State University senior Kola Bad Bear (10) fight for a jump ball during the Big Sky Conference game at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Carmen Gfeller (20) tries to make space during the Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63.James Dobson/MTN Sports
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next