Photos: Montana Lady Griz and Montana State Brawl of the Wild basketball

Montana State University senior Kola Bad Bear (10) takes a shot during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Libby Stump (1) tries to find a teammate during the Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana Lady Griz head coach Brian Holsinger calls a play during the Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University senior Grace Beasley (3) takes the ball into the key during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana Lady Griz head coach Brian Holsinger speaks with junior Gina Marxen (22) during the Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University senior Madison Jackson (20) sinks a three-point shot during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University freshman Marah Dykstra (32) grabs a rebound during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University senior Madison Jackson (20) tries to defend the basket during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Haley Huard (10) moves the ball during the Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Sammy Fatkin (00) takes a shot during the Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Gina Marxen (22) looks for an open pass during the Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63. James Dobson/MTN Sports

The University of Montana Lady Griz walk off the court for a timeout during the Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University senior Grace Beasley (3) tries to steal the ball from University of Montana sophomore Dani Bartsch (40) during the Big Sky Conference game at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University freshman Marah Dykstra (32) throws a pass during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Mack Konig (2) tries to defend Montana State University senior Darian White (0) during the Big Sky Conference game at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University senior Grace Beasley (3) steals the ball during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University junior Katelynn Limardo (11) moves the ball during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University junior Lexi Deden (21) and University of Montana freshman Libby Stump (1) fight for a loose ball during the Big Sky Conference game at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University senior Darian White (0) looks for an open pass during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University senior Grace Beasley (3) calls a play during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University senior Darian White (0) gets caught up in the University of Montana defense during the Big Sky Conference game at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Alex Pirog (34) cheers from the bench during the Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University freshman Marah Dykstra (32) takes the ball into the key during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University junior Katelynn Limardo (11) passes the ball during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University senior Darian White (0) calls a play during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University junior Katelynn Limardo (11) takes a shot around University of Montana sophomore Dani Bartsch (40) during the Big Sky Conference game at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University senior Darian White (0) sinks a three-point shot during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University senior Grace Beasley (3) takes a shot during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University junior Leia Beattie (15) surveys her options during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University freshman Marah Dykstra (32) looks for pass options during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University senior Darian White (0) calls a play during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University senior Madison Jackson (20) and University of Montana senior Carmen Gfeller (20) battle for possession during the Big Sky Conference game at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University senior Grace Beasley (3) takes a shot during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University senior Grace Beasley (3) runs into the key for a layup during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University senior Kola Bad Bear (10) takes a shot during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Gina Marxen (22) passes the ball during the Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Carmen Gfeller (20) moves the ball during the Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University senior Madison Jackson (20) moves the ball during the Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Sammy Fatkin (00) fights the defense during the Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Libby Stump (1) moves the ball during the Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Carmen Gfeller (20) moves the ball during the Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Mack Konig (2) draws a foul during the Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Mack Konig (2) draws a foul during the Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Carmen Gfeller (20) draws a foul during the Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Draya Wacker (3) sinks a three-point shot during the Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Gina Marxen (22) sinks a basket during the Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Dani Bartsch (40) surveys her options during the Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Libby Stump (1) dribbles the ball during the Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Sammy Fatkin (00) and Montana State University junior Katelynn Limardo (11) battle during the Big Sky Conference game at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Carmen Gfeller (20) and Montana State University senior Kola Bad Bear (10) fight for a jump ball during the Big Sky Conference game at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Carmen Gfeller (20) tries to make space during the Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 72-63. James Dobson/MTN Sports

