Off the rails: A Cat-Griz conversation with ex-Bobcat Dane Fletcher and PBR funnyman Flint Rasmussen

BOZEMAN — Dane Fletcher and Flint Rasmussen are two of Montana's best.

Fletcher played football at Bozeman High before starring at Montana State University and then playing in the NFL with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rasmussen, from Havre, is a rodeo and Professional Bull Riders staple, and is an 8-time PRCA Clown of the Year, 8-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Barrelman and a 7-time Coors Man in the Can Award winner.

MTN Sports' Brandon Sullivan sat down with the duo at The Cannery in Bozeman to discuss the 121st Brawl of the Wild between football rivals Montana and Montana State, along with other topics. To watch the interview, see the video above.

