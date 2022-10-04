No movement for Griz, Bobcats in latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll

After wins this past weekend, there was still no movement for the Montana Grizzlies or Montana State Bobcats in the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll, which was released on Monday.

The Grizzlies, who defeated Idaho State 28-20 on Saturday, held at No. 3 in the poll while MSU, which beat UC Davis 41-24, remains at No. 4.

The Griz improved to 5-0 on the season and 2-0 in league play while the Bobcats improved to 4-1 and 2-0 as well.

North Dakota State and South Dakota State continue to hold position at the top two spots.

NDSU led the way with 45 first-place votes, while Montana was second with six, and SDSU received three.

The Big Sky Conference as a whole continues to be well represented in the poll, with three teams in the top five and four in the top 10. Sacramento State (4-0, 1-0 Big Sky) stayed put at No. 5 after the Hornets beat Cal Poly 49-21. Weber State (4-0, 1-0) moved up one spot to No. 7 but did not play over the weekend. Eastern Washington (1-3, 0-1) rounded out the group at No. 24 after dropping from No. 20 after the Eagles lost at Florida over the weekend.

Both Idaho (3-2, 2-0) and UC Davis (1-4, 0-2) received votes in this week's poll.

The Bobcats host Idaho State on Saturday at 2 p.m. for their next game. The Grizzlies are on a bye this week.