MTN Sports' Bobcat, Grizzly Insider shows bring you closer to the game

BILLINGS — Each week, the Montana Television Network's Bobcat and Grizzly Insider shows will bring you closer to the football programs at Montana and Montana State.

The Grizzly Insider, which premiered this week, will air each Wednesday at 9 p.m. The Bobcat Insider will air each Thursday at 9, beginning this week. The Insider shows will be broadcast on Montana CW. To find out how to access The CW, click here.

The host of the Grizzly Insider is MTN Sports reporter Kyle Hansen. Each week Hansen will sit down with Montana coach Bobby Hauck for an in-depth look at the most recent Griz game, as well as look ahead to the team's upcoming opponent. Viewers will also see player interviews and other feature stories.

Hosting the Bobcat Insider is MTN's Ashley Washburn, who will interview Montana State coach Brent Vigen each week as he looks back at MSU's previous game and ahead to his team's next matchup. Washburn will also feature a weekly segment titled "The Final Drive," featuring an MSU senior. The show will be produced by Emmy winner Brandon Sullivan.

The Big Sky Conference football schedule opens Saturday with Montana hosting Portland State and Montana State traveling to Eastern Washington. Both games will kick off at 2 p.m. Mountain time and will be broadcast by MTN.

The 2022 season marks the return of Cats and Griz football to the Montana Television Network. A total of 13 UM and MSU games will air on MTN, including the 121st meeting between the Bobcats and Grizzlies on Nov. 19 in Bozeman.

MTN is the official broadcast partner of the Big Sky Conference.

