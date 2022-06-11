MSU's Duncan Hamilton places 2nd in finals of 3000 meter steeplechase

EUGENE, Ore. — Duncan Hamilton capped off a sensational season with a stellar final performance.

The Montana State runner placed second in the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championship finals of the men's 3000 meter steeplechase at Hayward Field, clocking a time of 8:18.88. That mark set a new Big Sky Conference record.

Eastern Kentucky's Ahmed Jaziri won the event in 8:18.70. Hamilton led for the first seven laps until Jaziri overtook him on the final stretch of the last lap.

MSU's Levi Taylor placed ninth in the event with a time of 8:33.37.

In the finals of the men's 400 hurdles, Drake Schneider placed sixth with a time of 49.75 seconds. LSU's Sean Burrell won the even in 48.70 seconds.