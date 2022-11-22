Montana's Allison Lawrence named Big Sky volleyball coach of the year

MISSOULA — Montana volleyball coach Allison Lawrence was named Big Sky Conference coach of the year on Tuesday.

Lawrence has led Montana to its most wins (17) and best winning percentage (.607) since 1999. The Grizzlies reached double-digit Big Sky wins for the first time since 2013 and finished tied for fourth in the conference, the best standing since 2010.

Lawrence is just the second UM volleyball coach to win the award, joining Dick Scott in 1991.

Meanwhile, Montana hitter Paige Clark was named first-team all-conference and setter Carly Anderson was named to the second team.

Montana State also had two players recognized: Kira Thomsen and Jordan Radick. Thomsen, an outside hitter, was named to the All-Big Sky first team while Radick, a middle blocker, was a second-team selection.

The Big Sky Conference postseason volleyball tournament begins Wednesday in Ogden, Utah.