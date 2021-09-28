Montana women win Battle at Old Works; Montana State's Kameryn Basye medals

ANACONDA — Biting cold and relentless wind weren't going to slow down Kameryn Basye.

Heading into Tuesday with a six-stroke lead, the Montana State redshirt junior golfer didn't fare as well as she had in the previous two rounds. But she still powered through and walked away with an individual title at the Battle at Old Works in Anaconda on a day that felt more like mid-November than late September.

The Bozeman High product finished the tournament at 3-over with rounds of 71, 71 and 77 for a two-day total of 219. MSU's Hannah Rosanova took eighth place (76-76-86--238) and Lucia Prieto Romano and Bailey Anderson both finished at 241 to tie for ninth place, giving the Bobcats four Top 10 finishers to take second in the team standings at 940.

Montana golfer Tricia Joyce kept pace with Basye in Round 1, also carding a 71 but finished the final two rounds with a 77 and 83 to take second place with a 231.

The Butte Central product's second-place finish was enough to help the Griz win the team title by four strokes at 936. Montana also got Top 10 finishes out of Jessica Ponce who tied for fourth (79-77-78--234), Kylie Esh (78-77-80--235)who placed seventh, and Allison Sobol and Meredith Boos who each carded a 241 to tie for ninth.

Eastern Washington finished in third place (947) and Idaho State took fourth (971).

The Bobcats head to Las Cruces, New Mexico, next week for the New Mexico State Aggie Invitational. Montana will host the Griz Invitational at the Missoula Country Club.