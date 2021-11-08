Montana State rises to No. 3, Montana to No. 9 in latest FCS rankings

With just under two weeks until the annual rivalry game, Montana State and Montana are each in the Top 10.
In the latest FCS national rankings, Montana State (8-1, 6-0) is up to No. 3 in both the Stats Perfrom FCS Top 25 and the FCS Coaches Poll. The Bobcats recorded a statement win over Eastern Washington last week, holding the prolific Eagle offense to just 314 total yards.
The Montana Grizzlies (7-2, 4-2) move up to No. 9 in both polls after beating Northern Colorado 35-0 on Saturday. It was Montana's first shutout win since 2011.
As for the rest of the Big Sky Conference, Eastern Washington's loss drops the Eagles to No.7/No.8, while UC Davis climbs to No. 4/No. 6.
Sacramento State rounds out the field for the Big Sky, climbing to No. 12 in the Stats poll and No. 18 in the coaches poll.
Stats Perform FCS Top 25
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|RECORD
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1
|Sam Houston (50)
|8-0
|1,250
|1
|2
|James Madison
|8-1
|1,180
|3
|3
|Montana State
|8-1
|1,168
|4
|4
|South Dakota State
|7-2
|1,045
|9
|5
|North Dakota State
|8-1
|1,015
|2
|6
|UC Davis
|8-1
|1,005
|8
|7
|Eastern Washington
|7-2
|889
|5
|8
|Villanova
|7-2
|872
|10
|9
|Montana
|7-2
|799
|11
|10
|Kennesaw State
|8-1
|778
|12
|11
|ETSU
|8-1
|723
|14
|12
|Sacramento State
|7-2
|624
|16
|13
|UT Martin
|8-1
|622
|15
|14
|Southeastern Louisiana
|7-2
|613
|6
|15
|Southern Illinois
|6-3
|603
|7
|16
|Missouri State
|6-3
|596
|17
|17
|UIW
|7-2
|516
|22
|18
|Jackson State
|8-1
|385
|19
|19
|South Dakota
|6-3
|338
|23
|20
|Northern Iowa
|5-4
|257
|13
|21
|VMI
|6-3
|173
|18
|T-22
|Chattanooga
|6-3
|160
|NR
|T-22
|Dartmouth
|7-1
|160
|NR
|24
|Praire View A&M
|7-1
|109
|NR
|25
|William & Mary
|6-3
|79
|T-20
Dropped Out: Princeton (20 tie), Weber State (24), Eastern Kentucky (25)
Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Mercer 58, Stephen F. Austin 54, Princeton 50, Florida A&M 46, Rhode Island 33, Eastern Kentucky 15, Delaware 8, Monmouth 7, Nicholls 7, Harvard 5, Holy Cross 3
FCS Coaches Poll
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|RECORD
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1
|Sam Houston (28)
|8-0
|700
|1
|2
|James Madison
|8-1
|668
|3
|3
|Montana State
|8-1
|631
|4
|4
|UC Davis
|8-1
|561
|7
|5
|Kennesaw State
|8-1
|539
|8
|6
|North Dakota State
|8-1
|532
|2
|7
|South Dakota State
|7-2
|525
|12
|8
|Eastern Washington
|7-2
|498
|5
|9
|Montana
|7-2
|489
|10
|10
|UT Martin
|8-1
|464
|11
|11
|Villanova
|7-2
|435
|13
|12
|East Tennessee State
|8-1
|391
|14
|13
|Southeastern Louisiana
|7-2
|373
|6
|14
|Missouri State
|6-3
|333
|20
|15
|Jackson State
|8-1
|272
|17
|16
|Southern Illinois
|6-3
|258
|9
|17
|South Dakota
|6-3
|247
|21
|18
|Sacramento State
|7-2
|217
|22
|19
|Chattanooga
|6-3
|147
|25
|20
|VMI
|6-3
|112
|18
|21
|UIW
|7-2
|105
|NR
|22
|Princeton
|7-2
|88
|16
|23
|Dartmouth
|7-1
|77
|NR
|24
|Northern Iowa
|5-4
|69
|15
|25
|Eastern Kentucky
|6-3
|51
|19
Dropped Out: William & Mary (23), Weber St. (24)
Others Receiving Votes: Stephen F. Austin, 38; Monmouth (N.J.), 36; Delaware, 35; William & Mary, 34; Mercer, 32; Prairie View A&M, 32; Florida A&M, 29; Holy Cross, 22; Harvard, 15; Davidson, 8; Nicholls, 8; Central Arkansas, 7; Rhode Island, 5; Yale, 3.