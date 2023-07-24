Montana State captures 2022-23 Big Sky Conference Presidents' Cup

(Editor's note: Montana State Athletics release.)

SPOKANE, Wash. — For the third time in history but the first since 2011-12, Montana State claimed the Big Sky Conference Presidents' Cup for the 2022-23 athletic season, the league office announced today.

Montana State joins Weber State (five), Northern Arizona (five), and Eastern Washington (four) as the league's only schools with at least three Presidents' Cups.

"I am honored to accept this award on behalf of Montana State University and Bobcat Athletics," said Montana State director of athletics Leon Costello. "Winning the Big Sky Conference Presidents' Cup is a tremendous accomplishment for our entire university and a testament to our student-athletes for their continued excellence in the classroom and competition.

"I want to thank President Cruzado for her unrelenting support for Bobcat Athletics, our Bobcat coaches and staff for supporting our vision, and of course our student-athletes for their hard work, dedication, and championship mentality in all they do."

Big Sky Commissioner Tom Wistrcill awarded the Presidents' Cup today as part of the Big Sky's football kickoff weekend at the Northern Quest Resort and Casino in Spokane. The award promotes the Big Sky's commitment to academics and recognizes a member school's overall success in the classroom and athletic competition.

The award is given annually to the school that excels both academically and athletically and is measured by final regular-season standings in eight of the league's 14 sports and league championship standings in men's and women's cross country, indoor and outdoor track and field, and golf. Teams receive an average point total per sport and are ranked accordingly. The academic tier measures the academic progress rate from the previous year, and each team's grade-point average in Big Sky sponsored sports for the current year.

Montana State edged its closest competitors Northern Arizona, who had claimed the previous two Presidents' Cups, and Weber State. Montana State will hold the Presidents' Cup and display it for the next calendar year.

Bobcat athletics presently enjoys one of the greatest periods of sustained success in MSU history. The Bobcats claimed their second consecutive Big Sky Men's All-Sports Trophy in 2022-23 and finished second in the standings for the Women's All-Sports Trophy.

MSU won Big Sky Championships in football and women's basketball during the most recent academic year, finishing in the top three in men's and women's cross country, indoor and outdoor track, golf, and men's basketball. The skiing and rodeo programs also finished among the top 10 teams in the nation.

2022-23 Presidents' Cup Final Standings

Montana State – 4.0

Northern Arizona – 6.0

Weber State – 6.5

Idaho – 8.5

Montana – 9.0

Sacramento State – 13.0

Eastern Washington – 13.5

Idaho State – 15.5

Portland State – 16.5

Northern Colorado – 17.5

