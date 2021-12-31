Weber State men, women top Montana State basketball

BOZEMAN — Darian White's performance was a career best but still not enough.

The Montana State junior erupted for a 29-point outing in Ogden against Weber State on Thursday evening but the Wildcats held on for a 68-63 win to hand the Bobcat women (7-7, 2-1) their first conference loss of the season.

"Darian is the heart and soul of our team and she had an outstanding night," said MSU head coach Tricia Binford in a release. "But until we play to our roles, execute and have sharper focus, we'll see these outcomes."

The Bobcats got a double digit performance from Gabby Mocchi who hit three 3-pointers in the second half. Kola Bad Bear added eight points for MSU.

Weber, which held the Bobcats scoreless for the first four minutes of the game, were led by 28 points from Daryn Hichok and a double-double from Emma Torbert who scored 12 points to go along with 11 rebounds. Jadyn Matthews nearly had a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Wildcats (7-7, 2-1) led 12-6 after one quarter before MSU rallied in the second to take a 29-26 lead into halftime. Weber State then outscored the Bobcats by six points in the third quarter to regain the lead and held on from there.

The Bobcats now head to Idaho State on Saturday. That game is scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m.

MEN'S GAME

Koby McEwen poured in 31 points — including five triples — and Dillon Jones added 19 as the Wildcats outlasted Montana State 85-75 to remain perfect in Big Sky play on Thursday at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

The back-and-forth game saw 11 ties and the lead change 12 times. With 6:37 left in the second half, Dyson Koehler hit a 3-pointer to give the Wildcats a 67-65 lead and put Weber up for good.

Montana State (9-5, 1-2) got 22 points from Jubrile Belo, 12 from Xavier Bishop and 10 from Amin Adamu. Tyler Patterson had 7 points including a pair of 3-pointers.

Weber got 25 points off turnovers to Montana State's 13, but the Bobcats bench outscored the Wildcats 22-16.

The Bobcats remain at home where they'll host Idaho State at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

