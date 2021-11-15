Watch
Montana rises to No. 7, Montana State remains No. 3 in FCS national rankings

Cat-Griz logo
Posted at 2:13 PM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 16:13:54-05

The 120th meeting between the Montana and Montana State football teams will be a Top 10 match-up.

After handily beating Northern Arizona 30-3 on Saturday, Montana rose from No. 9 to No. 7 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and FCS Coaches Polls.

Meanwhile, Montana State escaped with 20-13 win over Idaho on Saturday behind Tommy Mellot's three-touchdown performance. The Cats stayed put at No. 3 in both polls.

Montana State (9-1, 7-0) has won nine straight games after losing Week 1 to Wyoming, and looks to win a least a share of the Big Sky Conference championship with a win over the Grizzlies on Saturday.

No. 11/No.18 Sacramento State (8-2, 7-0) could also win a share of the league title with a win over No. 10/No.11 UC Davis (8-2, 5-2) on Saturday.

The complete polls can be found below.

Stats Perform FCS Top 25

RANKSCHOOLRECORDPOINTSPREVIOUS
1Sam Houston (50)9-01,2501
2James Madison9-11,1822
3Montana State9-11,1633
4North Dakota State9-11,0965
5Eastern Washington8-21,0137
6Villanova8-29388
7Montana8-28899
8ETSU9-181111
9Kennesaw State9-180210
10UC Davis8-27496
11Sacramento State8-272112
12South Dakota State7-37014
13UT Martin9-168613
14Missouri State7-360016
15Southeastern Louisiana8-257714
16South Dakota7-355219
17Southern Illinois7-354615
18UIW8-247917
19Jackson State9-137318
20Dartmouth8-1252T-22
21Mercer7-2228NR
22Stephen F. Austin7-3105NR
23Florida A&M8-296NR
24Princeton8-193NR
25Rhode Island7-376NR

Dropped Out: Northern Iowa (20), VMI (21), Chattanooga (22 tie), Prairie View A&M (24), William & Mary (25)

Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Northern Iowa 64, Monmouth 61, Holy Cross 37, VMI 25, Chattanooga 21, William & Mary 17, Prairie View A&M 14, North Dakota 11, Eastern Kentucky 7, Sacred Heart 7, Harvard 4

FCS Coaches Poll

RANKSCHOOLRECORDPOINTSPREVIOUS
1Sam Houston (27)9-06981
2James Madison9-16652
3Montana St. (1)9-16443
4North Dakota St.9-15756
5Kennesaw St.9-15635
6Eastern Washington8-25598
7Montana8-25109
8UT Martin9-148610
9Villanova8-246511
10East Tennessee St.9-144412
11UC Davis8-24134
12Southeastern Louisiana8-238113
13South Dakota St.7-33527
14Missouri St.7-332614
15Southern Illinois7-329416
16South Dakota7-327817
17Jackson St.9-127715
18Sacramento St.8-224618
19UIW8-218721
20Princeton8-114722
21Dartmouth8-113623
22Stephen F. Austin7-399NR
23Mercer7-288NR
24Monmouth (N.J.)7-386NR
25Florida A&M8-253NR

Dropped Out: Chattanooga (19), VMI (20), Northern Iowa (24), Eastern Kentucky (25)

Others Receiving Votes: Holy Cross, 35; Rhode Island, 33; Chattanooga, 18; Eastern Kentucky, 17; Northern Iowa, 5; VMI, 4; Weber St., 4; Central Arkansas, 3; William & Mary, 3; Jacksonville St., 2; Maine, 2; Harvard, 1; Sacred Heart, 1.

