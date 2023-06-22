Montana, Montana State women's golf teams to take part in Big Sky's commemorative "54 for IX" event

(Editor's note: Big Sky Conference press release.)

FARMINGTON, Utah — This fall, the Big Sky Conference will be hosting a first-of-its-kind NCAA women’s golf regular season tournament, titled "Big Sky 54 for IX" in celebration of 50 years of Title IX.

The event will be a two-day, 54-hole stroke-play tournament at TalonsCove Golf Club in Saratoga Springs, Utah. It will take place Sept. 25-26, with a practice round on Sept. 24.

Additionally, the tournament will be incorporating women’s leaders from around the region to interact with the student-athletes and help provide a unique experience for the competitors while playing in a high-level Division I tournament. The Big Sky has also partnered with the Utah Golf Association to help make this tournament possible.

“Implementing new ideas and innovative events is something in which our conference office takes a lot of pride, and I’m very excited to see this celebration of Title IX come to fruition,” Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill said. “We are looking forward to having our entire league come together to celebrate something so vital to the NCAA landscape, and are excited to provide a special experience for the participating student-athletes alongside a competitive three rounds of golf.”

All 10 Big Sky Conference programs will be playing in Saratoga Springs, along with a number of Division I programs from the state of Utah.

