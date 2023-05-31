Montana, Montana State football teams get ESPN2 billing for 2023 games

FARMINGTON, Utah — Montana and Montana State are set to receive some national exposure during the 2023 college football season.

The Grizzlies and Bobcats each have nationally televised games on ESPN2 in October, the Big Sky Conference announced Wednesday. The Grizzlies will face Idaho on the road on Oct. 14 while the Bobcats will travel to Sacramento State on Oct. 21. Both contests are scheduled to kick off at 8:30 p.m. Mountain time.

It will mark the first time the Big Sky has two conference football games on ESPN2 in the same season.

Montana's game at Idaho will be the 89th battle for the Little Brown Stein, and is a rematch of last year's 30-23 victory by the Vandals in Missoula. MSU's trip to Sacramento State will be its first since 2016, and the Cats are hoping to halt a two-game skid against the Hornets.

All four teams are ranked by Athlon in its preseason — MSU is No. 3, Idaho is No. 7, Montana is No. 10 and Sac State is No. 15 — and all four were FCS playoff teams in 2022.