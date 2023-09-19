Montana keeper Ashlyn Dvorak, Montana State runners garner Big Sky awards

MISSOULA — Montana goalkeeper Ashlyn Dvorak on Tuesday was named Big Sky Conference defensive player of the week for soccer for the second time this season.

Dvorak, a redshirt freshman out of Billings West, shut out Miami (Ohio) and Oregon State as Montana went 1-0-1 last week, with a 4-0 home win over the RedHawks and a 0-0 road draw against the Beavers. She faced 28 shots in the two matches, made eight saves and collected her first career assist against Miami (Ohio).

Elsewhere, Montana State swept the Big Sky's cross country athlete of the week awards, with Matthew Richtman taking the men's honor and Kyla Christopher-Moody gaining the women's nod.

Richtman won his second straight race last Friday, placing first at the Montana Invitational in Missoula. He crossed the finish line in 24:04.07 for the 8K on the same course that will host the Big Sky Championships in October.

Christopher-Moody also won her second straight race in placing first at the Montana Invitational, besting her nearest competition by 24 seconds. She crossed the line in 17:08.6, getting out to a fast start and leading for the entirety of the race.