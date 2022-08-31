'Meant to be': Butte's Cameron Gurnsey follows father's footsteps in committing to Griz football

BUTTE — Looking back, Cameron Gurnsey figures he was always destined to don silver and maroon.

The Butte senior wide receiver and son of Montana football great Scott Gurnsey announced on Aug. 18 that he had committed to the Griz football, meaning that the younger Gurnsey will join UM's team 28 years after his dad, a 1995 graduate, concluded an all-Big Sky Conference career as both a receiver and punter.

"You know it just kind of felt like it was meant to be," Cameron said. "Him being a receiver and me being a receiver he just kind of passed it down to me I guess."

Thank you to my family, coaches, and friends for helping me get to where I am today!! I am honored to announce that I am 100% committed to the University of Montana!! 🐻🐻 #GoGriz @Coach_Hauck @GrizCoachGreen @CoachGermer @SacksGriz pic.twitter.com/tgdj70fAJC — Cameron Gurnsey (@CameronGurnsey) August 18, 2022

After graduating, Scott played in the Canadian Football League with the Toronto Argonauts before returning to Missoula where he joined the Grizzly Radio Network in 1997. He spent over two decades doing color commentary for the station and now does the pre and post game shows.

Understandably, Cameron grew up an avid Griz fan and he's wanted to suit up for UM since he was a little kid.

"Cause my dad played there and all and now me going there yeah it was for sure a dream," he said. "It felt pretty good. "It means the world to me to kind of get the weight off my shoulders and I can just go out there and play with my friends my last year."

Cameron's final season with Butte is off to promising start after the Bulldogs rallied out of a double-digit deficit to top Billings Senior in Butte's home opener last Friday. He also got to see the potential of the Bulldogs' younger crop of wideouts with freshmen like Cayde Stajcar and Hudson Luedtke scoring touchdowns in their first game's as high school players.

There's a lot of talent to be fostered, and with all-state receiver Dylan Snyder now at Montana State, Butte head coach Arie Grey is looking to Cameron — who averaged over 100 receiving yards per game last season — to help cultivate it.

"We're excited for Cam and the opportunities that he has in front of him but the thing I really love right now is his leadership," Grey said. "I really think he's grabbing those younger receivers and he's talking about how to run routes and where open holes are. That leadership and that maturation has been pretty cool to see and so expect him to continue to be that leader."

"We've got a lot of talent on our team," Cameron said. "They're gonna help out a lot and I'm just embracing the role."

The Bulldogs head to Great Falls for their final non-conference game before kicking off Western AA play on Sept. 9 on the road against Helena.