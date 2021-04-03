Kalispell native Tiana Johnson to join Idaho women's basketball program as a transfer

MOSCOW, Idaho -- Another Montanan is set to suit up for Jon Newlee and the Idaho women's basketball program.

Tiana Johnson, a Kalispell native who played the past three seasons at Sacramento State, has transferred to and signed with the Vandals, the school announced on Friday. Johnson will join the Vandals in 2021-22 along with five incoming freshmen.

Johnson is a versatile 6-foot-2 athlete who can play as a guard or in the post for the Vandals. She played in 83 games, including 62 starts, at Sac State, where she averaged 8.9 points and 5.0 rebounds per game during her career and was named a Big Sky Conference all-academic selection.

During the 2020-21 season Johnson was the Hornets' second-leading scorer and second-leading rebounder, averaging 12.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. She also shot a team-high 42.3% from the field and was 28.6% from 3.

Prior to her career at Sacramento State, Johnson was an all-state selection and team MVP at Flathead High School.

"I am really excited to welcome Tiana to our Vandal family," Newlee said in a media release. "Tiana is an excellent student and has had an outstanding career at Sac State. She will bring much needed experience and skill to the young team we will have next year. Tiana is able to play inside and can also step out and be a threat from the 3-point line which fits in perfectly with our offensive system. Defensively she does a great job of being physical and defending in the paint and is an excellent rebounder on both ends of the floor. It's a great day to be a Vandal."

Idaho went 17-7 (14-3 Big Sky) during the 2020-21 season. Fairfield native Natalie Klinker averaged 7.1 points and a team-best 8.4 rebounds per game for the Vandals during her senior season.