Grizzly Insider: OL A.J. Forbes, coach Bobby Hauck set stage for 121st Brawl of the Wild

MISSOULA — In case you haven't heard, the Montana Grizzlies travel to Bozeman this week to face archrival Montana State in the 121st football meeting between the schools. Kickoff is set for noon from Bobcat Stadium and the game will be broadcast on the Montana Television Network with a special pregame show airing at 11 a.m.

In this week's edition of the Grizzly Insider show, center A.J. Forbes and coach Bobby Hauck discuss the upcoming matchup with Montana State. Forbes has helped the Grizzlies rush for 749 yards and 11 touchdowns in the past two games — both wins.

Montana comes into Saturday's game with a 7-3 overall record and a 4-3 mark in the Big Sky Conference. Montana State is 9-1 overall and 7-0 in the league, and is playing to win at least a share of the league title for the first time since 2012.

MTN Sports' Kyle Hansen hosts the Grizzly Insider on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on CW Montana. To find out how to access The CW, click here. The show is also available in the video above or on all the MTN streaming apps at 6:30 and 8:30.

