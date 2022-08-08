Griz 3rd, Bobcats 4th in Stats Perform preseason FCS football Top 25 poll

MISSOULA — Stats Perform released their official preseason polls on Monday, and expectations remain high for the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats.

The Grizzlies were ranked at No. 3 in the preseason poll while MSU came in at No. 4. In all, six schools from the Big Sky Conference were placed in the Top 25 preseason poll. The teams were flipped in the Hero Sports preseason poll earlier in the summer.

The Grizzlies were picked to win the Big Sky Conference by the media and coaches at the Big Sky Kickoff while the Bobcats were picked second and third, respectively.

UM is coming off of a season where the Grizzlies went 10-3 and 6-2 in conference play. Montana lost to James Madison in the FCS quarterfinal round. The Griz open their season at home against Northwestern State on Sept. 3.

MSU finished 12-3 last season and advanced to the FCS national championship game against North Dakota State where they ultimately fell to the Bison. The Bobcats host McNeese State to open the season on Sept. 3 as well.

North Dakota State and South Dakota State were picked at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, in the poll.

Reigning Big Sky champion Sacramento State was picked at No. 7 in the poll. Eastern Washington was picked at No. 13, Weber State comes in at No. 20 and UC Davis was slotted at No. 25.

