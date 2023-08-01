Former Montana safety Robby Hauck joins Portland State coaching staff

PORTLAND, Ore. — Former Montana defensive back Robby Hauck has joined the football coaching staff at Portland State, the Vikings announced Tuesday.

Hauck will serve as the assistant special teams coach and nickelbacks coach under head coach Bruce Barnum. Hauck will assist PSU special teams coordinator Parker Henry and Vikings co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Colin Fry.

Hauck, the son of Montana coach Bobby Hauck, previously spent time as the recruiting coordinator at San Diego State in the spring.

"Many people who have been around Robby have told me his football knowledge is through the roof," Barnum stated in a PSU press release. "He comes from a coaching family with his dad an his uncle (Tim Hauck). Having him with Parker Henry working on special teams is a bonus. Having him work with Colin Fry on the back of the defense is a bonus.

"I haven't hired a guy fresh out of college since AC Patterson (in 2015), and AC is now our offensive coordinator. I see Robby being the same caliber as a coach in the future."

Robby Hauck finished his Griz football career in 2022 as the Big Sky Conference's all-time leading tackler with 482 stops. He was a multiple-time All-Big Sky Conference and All-America selection.