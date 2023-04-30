Former Billings Skyview standout Julius Mims commits to Idaho Vandals

BILLINGS — Billings Skyview graduate Julius Mims on Friday committed to play basketball at the University of Idaho, he told MTN Sports.

Mims, a 6-foot-9 forward, is transferring to play for the Vandals from North Idaho College, where he averaged 16.9 points and 9.9 rebounds per game on 58.3% shooting during the 2022-23 season. Mims was a first-team All-East Region selection and was named the region's defensive player of the year.

North Idaho competes in the Northwest Athletic Conference as part of the National Junior College Athletic Association.

At Skyview, Mims was a standout player on the Falcons' co-state championship team in 2020 as a first-team Class AA all-state selection, averaging 12.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocked shots per game.

Mims was also a state champion as a high jumper in track and field, winning the Class AA crown in 2019 with a jump of 6-9. He twice cleared 6-10 that season. He was named the Montana Gatorade boys track and field athlete of the year.

Idaho, which competes in the Big Sky Conference, recently named Alex Pribble as its new head men's basketball coach. Pribble comes to the Vandals from Seattle University, where he served as associate head coach for four seasons. Pribble was the head coach at Saint Martin's in the Division II Great Northwest Athletic Conference, and served as an assistant coach in the Big Sky at Eastern Washington in 2014-15.

