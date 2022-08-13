Five Griz, three Bobcats named to HERO Sports preseason All-American team

(Editor's note: Big Sky Conference media release)

FARMINGTON, Utah — HERO Sports FCS announced its 2022 Preseason All-America Team, as 15 student-athletes from the Big Sky Conference were honored.

The HERO Sports FCS Preseason All-America Team was compiled by Sam Herder.

Montana once again led the Big Sky with five selections overall, while Montana State was not far behind with three honorees.

Isaiah Ifanse (Montana State), Anthony Adams (Portland State), Justin Ford (Montana), Robby Hauck (Montana) and Big Sky Preseason Defensive MVP Patrick O'Connell (Montana) remained mainstays on the All-America First Team, while VJ Malo (Portland State) earned a spot as well on the First Team.

The Big Sky is coming off a historic football season in 2021, as the conference earned a league-high five FCS playoff selections and had another national championship game appearance to cap off the season. The conference also knocked off four FBS teams in 2021, which was the most wins over FBS foes for the league since 2012.

2022 HERO Sports FCS Preseason All-America Team (Big Sky Only)

First Team

RB – Isaiah Ifanse, Montana State

DL - VJ Malo, Portland State

LB – Patrick O’Connell, Montana

DB – Anthony Adams, Portland State

DB – Justin Ford, Montana

DB – Robby Hauck, Montana

Second Team

TE - McCallan Castles, UC Davis

LB – David Hoage, Northern Colorado

DB - Eddie Heckard, Weber State

DB - Ty Okada, Montana State

RS - Malik Flowers, Montana