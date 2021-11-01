Watch
FCS Top 25: Montana State rises to No. 4 ahead of showdown with Eastern Washington

MTN Sports
Posted at 1:56 PM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 15:56:21-04

Ahead of its biggest game of the season so far, the Montana State football team is a Top 5 team in the FCS.

The Bobcats (7-1, 5-0) had a bye in Week 9, but they still rise to No. 4 in the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the FCS Coaches Poll. MSU takes on No. 5 Eastern Washington in Cheney on Saturday in a game that will have major implications on playoff seeding and the Big Sky Conference title chase.

The Montana Grizzlies (6-2, 3-2) remain at No. 11 in the Stats poll for the third straight week, but rise to No. 10 in the coaches poll. Montana survived an upset bid from Southern Utah on Saturday with a 20-19 win. The Griz will travel to Northern Colorado on Saturday.

UC Davis (7-1, 4-1) is the next-highest ranked Big Sky team in the field after MSU and EWU. The Aggies rise to No. 7/No. 8, while Sacramento State (7-1, 5-0) drops one spot, from No. 15 to No. 16, in the Stats poll. The Hornets move from No. 23 to No. 22 in the coaches poll. Weber State (4-4, 3-2) remains ranked as well, sitting at No. 24 in both polls.

Stats Perform FCS Top 25

RANKSCHOOLRECORDPOINTSPREVIOUS RANK

1		Sam Houston (40)7-01,2401
2North Dakota State (10)8-01,2082
3James Madison7-11,1335
4Montana State7-11,0826
5Eastern Washington7-11,0137
6Southeastern Louisiana7-19708
7Southern Illinois6-28933
8UC Davis7-18549
9South Dakota State6-281110
10Villanova6-27454
11Montana6-272111
12Kennesaw State7-169812
13Northern Iowa5-369316
14ETSU7-1616T-13
15UT Martin7-1599T-13
16Sacramento State6-251715
17Missouri State5-339617
18VMI6-233118
19Jackson State7-129220
T-20Princeton7-027719
T-20William and Mary6-2277NR
22UIW6-222922
23South Dakota5-321321
24Weber State4-417723
25Eastern Kentucky6-213925

Dropped Out: Rhode Island (24)

Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Prairie View A&M 34, Chattanooga 20, Mercer 14, Florida A&M 12, Dartmouth 10, Rhode Island 9, Stephen F. Austin 8, Harvard 7, Monmouth 2

FCS Coaches Poll

RANKSCHOOLRECORDPOINTSPREVIOUS RANK
1Sam Houston (27)7-06751
2North Dakota State8-06442
3James Madison7-16215
4Montana State7-15796
5Eastern Washington7-15667
6Southeastern Louisiana7-15378
7UC Davis7-14799
8Kennesaw State7-146410
9Southern Illinois6-24203
10Montana6-241311
11UT Martin7-138412
12South Dakota State6-236913
13Villanova6-23524
14East Tennessee State7-132514
15Northern Iowa5-330317
16Princeton7-025715
17Jackson State7-122116
18VMI6-221318
19Eastern Kentucky6-219319
20Missouri State5-318420
21South Dakota5-310822
22Sacramento State6-289T-23
23William & Mary6-283NR
24Weber State4-480T-23
25Chattanooga5-344NR

Dropped Out: Harvard (21), Rhode Island (25)

Others Receiving Votes: Harvard, 27; Monmouth (N.J.), 21; Mercer, 16; Dartmouth, 14; Prairie View A&M, 14; Central Arkansas, 13; Florida A&M, 13; Stephen F. Austin, 12; Holy Cross, 11; Delaware, 10; UIW, 8; Maine, 6; Nicholls, 5; Davidson, 2.

Results from around the state