Exclusive: "Montana tough" QB Lucas Johnson relishes leadership role with Griz

MISSOULA — Lucas Johnson came to Montana after spending four years at Georgia Tech and two others at San Diego State, and has taken the reins of the Grizzlies offense as its No. 1 quarterback in 2022.

Though he's missed all or parts of three games due to injuries, Johnson has thrown for 1,720 yards and 18 touchdowns and also has seven rushing TDs and 256 yards on the ground. Montana's offense has proven to be much more effective when he's in the lineup, and Johnson hopes to have a big impact in Saturday's game against Montana State in Bozeman, the 121st meeting between the football rivals.

Featured in the video above is an exclusive interview with Johnson in advance of Saturday's contest.