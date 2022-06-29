ESPN networks to air 2 Cat, Griz games this fall

(Big Sky Conference media release)

FARMINGTON, Utah – As part of its continued partnership with ESPN, the Big Sky Conference announced today a pair of regular-season football games that will be televised across ESPN networks this October.

The first game selected will air on ESPN2 or ESPNU, which features UC Davis traveling to Bozeman for the first time since 2016 as the Aggies take on FCS runner-up Montana State on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 8:15 p.m. MT from Bobcat Stadium.

The next contest will air on ESPN2, as Sacramento State seeks its third-straight win over Montana when the Griz visit Hornet Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. PT. Additionally, the appearance on an ESPN linear network will be the first-ever for Sacramento State.

The four Big Sky teams selected for nationally-televised games in 2022 were also all FCS playoff participants in 2021, as the conference earned a league-high five selections last season. The Big Sky also knocked off four FBS teams in 2021, with Montana and UC Davis owning half of those wins after the Griz upset No. 20 Washington and the Aggies defeated Tulsa.

Despite never having a regular-season game air on ESPN2 in the league’s history prior to 2021, the Big Sky will now potentially have three regular-season football games air on the network in the span of just two years. Eastern Washington won a 34-28 thriller over Montana last year in the Big Sky’s first-ever regular-season appearance on ESPN2.

All remaining football games held in Big Sky venues for the 2022 season will stream on ESPN+ with no blackout restrictions.

