Captains set for both Montana, Montana State football teams as season opens Saturday

MISSOULA — Montana announced its team captains for the 2023 football season on Monday, following a similar announcement by Montana State last week. Both teams selected their captains via players' vote.

The Grizzlies' captains this year, per an announcement made on social media, are senior linebacker Levi Janacaro of Missoula, senior linebacker Braxton Hill of Anaconda, senior safety TraJon Cotton of Sacramento, Calif., senior offensive linemen A.J. Forbes, of Bellevue, Neb., and Chris Walker of Lincoln, Neb.

🫡 Following a team vote, we're proud to introduce our 2023 team captains!#GoGriz pic.twitter.com/XJs8u0nGav — Montana Griz Football (@MontanaGrizFB) August 28, 2023

The Grizzlies, under coach Bobby Hauck, begin the 2023 season on Saturday against Butler at noon at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

Montana State announced its football captains last Thursday on social media. They are junior quarterback Tommy Mellott of Butte, senior linebacker Nolan Askelson of Billings, junior defensive end Brody Grebe of Melstone, junior linebacker Danny Uluilakepa of Puyallup, Wash., senior quarterback Sean Chambers of Kerman, Calif., and senior tight end Derryk Snell of Anchorage, Alaska.

The Bobcats, under third-year coach Brent Vigen, being their 2023 schedule on Saturday against Utah Tech at 6 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium.