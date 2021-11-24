Watch
Big Sky Conference

Actions

Butte High's Dylan Snyder commits to Montana State football

items.[0].image.alt
MTN Sports
Montana State Bobcats logo
Posted at 3:22 PM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 17:34:02-05

BUTTE — The Bobcats gained another Bulldog on Wednesday.

Butte High senior wide receiver Dylan Snyder announced his commitment to Montana State's football team on Wednesday. The 6-foot-2 wideout is set to join the Bobcats in the fall of 2022 where he'll join fellow Butte High product Tommy Mellott.

Last season, in which Butte finished the regular season as the West No. 2 team, Snyder hauled in seven receiving touchdowns and racked up 571 yards. He had 806 all-purpose yards and averaged nearly 90 yards per game.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state