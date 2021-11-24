Butte High's Dylan Snyder commits to Montana State football

BUTTE — The Bobcats gained another Bulldog on Wednesday.

Butte High senior wide receiver Dylan Snyder announced his commitment to Montana State's football team on Wednesday. The 6-foot-2 wideout is set to join the Bobcats in the fall of 2022 where he'll join fellow Butte High product Tommy Mellott.

I would like to announce my commitment to Montana State!! Thank you to all my friends,family, and coaches for helping me along the way. @bvigen @CoachUdy @CoachBobbyDaly @CoachWeeseMSU #TrueBlue22 #GoCatsGo pic.twitter.com/JtVLCJtjQ8 — Dylan Snyder (@DylanSn08246172) November 24, 2021

Last season, in which Butte finished the regular season as the West No. 2 team, Snyder hauled in seven receiving touchdowns and racked up 571 yards. He had 806 all-purpose yards and averaged nearly 90 yards per game.

