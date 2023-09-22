Big Sky football preview: The chase for the 2023 conference title begins

BOZEMAN — The chase for the Big Sky football championship is on.

As the league opens its conference season Saturday, MTN Sports takes a look at the schedule ahead, particularly with No. 3 Montana State visiting No. 10 Weber State and No. 13 Montana on the road to play Northern Arizona.

MTN Griz sideline reporter Kyle Hansen is joined by UM play-by-play voice Jay Kohn and MSU color analyst Ty Gregorak and sideline man Scott Breen to break down the 2023 slate in this Big Sky Conference preview show, which can be viewed in the video player above. You can also listen to the audio version of the show here:

Fans across the state will be able to watch the Bobcats' and Grizzlies' Big Sky games on the Montana Television Network beginning this week. Most Montanans will be able to watch the Griz/NAU game at 2 p.m. on the MTN channel, a new independent television network owned by The E.W. Scripps Company. Viewers across the state can find MTN on:



Billings: Channel 2.2 (KTVQ.2)

Butte: Channel 4.2 (KXLF.2)

Bozeman: Channel 7.2 (KBZK.2)

Great Falls: Channel 3.2 (KRTV.2)

Helena: Channel 12.2 (KTVH.2)

Missoula/Kalispell: Channel 8.2 (KPAX.2)

Viewers with antennas should re-scan their TVs to get the new stations. To learn more about how to re-scan your TV or find MTN, visit MTNMontana.com. Viewers in the Great Falls and Helena areas will be able to watch the Griz on KTGF or KTVH, the local NBC stations.

Montana State's showdown with Weber State will be broadcast on the Montana Television Network's CBS affiliates: KTVQ in Billings, KXLF in Butte, KBZK in Bozeman, KRTV in Great Falls, KXLH in Helena and KPAX in Missoula and Kalispell. Kickoff between the Bobcats and Wildcats is set for 6 p.m.

Following is a breakdown of this week's Big Sky schedule:

Saturday, Sept. 23

Montana at Northern Arizona, 1 p.m.

Cal Poly at Portland State, 2 p.m.

Sacramento State at Idaho, 2 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Idaho State, 4 p.m.

Montana State at Weber State, 6 p.m.

Eastern Washington at UC Davis 8 p.m.

