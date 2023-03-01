Big Sky Conference tourney games can be seen statewide on CW Montana

BILLINGS — The Montana Television Network will broadcast 14 games from the Big Sky Conference men’s and women’s basketball tournaments on CW Montana channels.

The tournaments begin Saturday from Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The first 14 games will be broadcast on The CW, including the men’s and women’s games for both Montana and Montana State on Sunday, Monday and, if applicable, Tuesday.

MTN Sports

Montana State’s men, the No. 2 seed, will play either No. 7 Portland State or No. 8 Northern Colorado on Sunday at 8 p.m. Montana’s men are the No. 4 seed for the tournament and will play No. 5 Idaho State on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

MTN Sports

The MSU women are also the No. 2 seed, and will play either No. 7 Portland State or No. 8 Idaho State on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. The Lady Griz, the No. 5 seed, will take on No. 4 Eastern Washington on Monday at noon.

The women's championship is Wednesday 3 p.m. on ESPNU and streaming on ESPN+, while the men's title game will be Wednesday at 9:30 on ESPN2. To find out how to access The CW, click here.

